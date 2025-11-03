Toronto woman charged after allegedly producing bottle with ‘suspected hazardous chemical’ during demonstration

By Nick Westoll

Posted November 3, 2025 1:14 pm.

Last Updated November 3, 2025 1:15 pm.

Toronto police officers say a 67-year-old woman has been charged after the accused allegedly produced a bottle with a “suspected hazardous chemical” during a demonstration on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service on Monday, the incident happened during a demonstration near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West at around 12:15 p.m.

Officers said there was a verbal argument between the accused and another demonstrator.

“The accused produced a bottle containing a suspected hazardous chemical,” investigators said in the statement.

“The accused was seen shaking the bottle, removing the cap, and motioning with the intention of spraying the liquid substance towards the victim.”

It said officers intervened at that point and the accused was then arrested.

CityNews contacted the Toronto Police Service to try to get additional details and context surrounding the incident.

“Unfortunately, we do not have any additional information then what has been provided. If any new information comes to light, we will provide an updated release,” a brief response Monday morning said.

Officers said Toronto resident Gabriella Bodis was charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous. She is set to appear in a Toronto court on Dec. 17. The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court.

More to come.

