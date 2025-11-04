Investigators with Peel Regional Police are warning the public after a series of distraction thefts in Brampton have specifically targeted elderly residents.

Local authorities report multiple incidents in which suspects approach seniors walking alone. Police allege the suspects initiate conversation, often asking victims to come closer to a vehicle. In many cases, language barriers have made it difficult for victims to fully understand the interaction.

Once the victim is within reach, the suspects either snatch or secretly swap the victim’s jewellery before fleeing the scene.

In some instances, police say a female suspect has engaged victims under the guise of offering help or conversation, while a male suspect has exited a nearby vehicle to forcibly remove jewellery.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant, particularly when approached by unknown individuals in vehicles. Investigators are also appealing for surveillance or dashcam footage that may help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.