Canada Post honours Sikh soldiers with new Remembrance Day stamp

Private Singh stamp pays tribute to forgotten heroes who served in the Canadian military. (Canada Post)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 4, 2025 9:22 am.

Canada Post unveiled a new commemorative stamp at the annual Sikh Remembrance Day ceremony in Kitchener, Ont., over the weekend, in an effort to recognize “the long history of Sikh soldiers serving with the Canadian military.”

Historians say approximately 250,000 Sikh soldiers fought alongside Britain and its allies in both world wars. However, discrimination in Canada prevented many Sikhs from enlisting.

“Only 10 broke the barrier in the First World War – most fighting with the Canadian Expeditionary Force in Europe – including eight who joined before conscription,” Canada Post wrote in a press release.

“Nearly a century later, research brought to light the forgotten stories of these and other Sikh soldiers in Canada, whose courage and resilience inspired future generations and helped build a more inclusive country,” the Crown corporation added.

One of those soldiers was Private Buckham Singh, who at 22 years old was the youngest Canadian Sikh soldier to enlist.

“He was wounded and returned to action after recovering in hospital – only to be injured again,” Canada Post explained. “He was later diagnosed with tuberculosis and died from the disease in 1919.”

Singh was laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery in Kitchener, Ont., which is the only known military grave in Canada of a Sikh soldier who served in WW1. In the last two decades, it has also become the site of the Sikh Remembrance Day ceremony, which is one of the largest annual gatherings of Sikh soldiers and veterans in North America.

The new stamp was designed by the marketing agency Burke & Burke and was illustrated by Canadian-Punjabi artist Parm Singh. The stamp features an illustration of a Canadian Sikh soldier wearing a Poppy with his head bowed as a sign of respect, and in the background is Private Buckham Singh’s headstone adorned with Canadian flags. 

The stamp is available at canadapost.ca and in postal outlets across Canada.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What the federal Liberals are pitching in their 2025 budget

OTTAWA — Over the past few weeks, the federal government has previewed items that will be included in the federal budget, being introduced today. Here is a running list of what has been announced by...

47m ago

Liberals set to deliver highly anticipated federal budget today

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to unveil its budget today — the Liberals' first fiscal update in almost a year and the first summary of Prime Minister Mark Carney's agenda since the party released...

33m ago

Blue Jays' Kiner-Falefa faces disturbing threats after Game 7 World Series loss

Toronto Blue Jays utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa says he received disturbing threats in the wake of the team's heartbreaking 5-4 Game 7 World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — a defeat punctuated...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are "reviewing the circumstances" surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto...

13h ago

Top Stories

What the federal Liberals are pitching in their 2025 budget

OTTAWA — Over the past few weeks, the federal government has previewed items that will be included in the federal budget, being introduced today. Here is a running list of what has been announced by...

47m ago

Liberals set to deliver highly anticipated federal budget today

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to unveil its budget today — the Liberals' first fiscal update in almost a year and the first summary of Prime Minister Mark Carney's agenda since the party released...

33m ago

Blue Jays' Kiner-Falefa faces disturbing threats after Game 7 World Series loss

Toronto Blue Jays utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa says he received disturbing threats in the wake of the team's heartbreaking 5-4 Game 7 World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — a defeat punctuated...

1h ago

Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer during arrest

Toronto police say they are "reviewing the circumstances" surrounding an arrest caught on video that showed a police cruiser inadvertently running over a suspect, and another officer, during what one Toronto...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
TTC and Metrolinx both defend transit plans after fans left stranded post game 7

The TTC says it did what it said it would do, and Metrolinx says it carried out its plan. Some Blue Jays fans were left stranded after Game 7 went late and train service ended.

16h ago

0:44
Video shows Toronto police cruiser inadvertently running over suspect, officer

Toronto police say they are reviewing the circumstances after a female suspect was run over by a Toronto police cruiser during an arrest on Nov. 1.

16h ago

2:40
Showers to end on Tuesday, winds continue in the morning

Strong wind will continue through the morning Tuesday, but showers should be tapering off with slightly above seasonal temperatures and sun. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:55
Video shows Toronto police SUV roll over suspect during Jane Park Plaza arrest

A video showing a Toronto police SUV roll over a suspect after she was tased in the Jane Park Plaza has gone viral. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

16h ago

2:18
What’s next for the Toronto Blue Jays after heartbreak?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on what the off-season will look like for the Toronto Blue Jays after losing in Game 7 of the World Series.

16h ago

More Videos