Hamilton man, 49, wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Provincial police are on the hunt for a Hamilton, Ont. man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release, authorities say.

According to investigators, 49-year-old Jason Kane is serving a 2-year and 8-month sentence for possessing a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition and for possessing the weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

Officers say he is known to frequent Hamilton, Toronto and Brantford in Ontario.

He is described as a white male who is approximately five-foot-eight and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

He also has three tattoos: a cross on his right hand, an illustration of the Grim Reaper on his left arm and the phrase “Kill ‘Em All” on his back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.