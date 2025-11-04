Ottawa earmarks billions of dollars for defence as global spending race ramps up

The federal Liberals have released their first budget since Mark Carney became Canada's Prime Minister? Cynthia Mulligan speaks to a panel of analysts about whether the government's spending plans include enough support for the average Canadian.

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted November 4, 2025 4:30 pm.

Last Updated November 4, 2025 5:31 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government unveiled plans Tuesday to shell out $73 billion for national defence by the end of the decade — a staggering sum as Canada positions itself to meet aggressive NATO spending commitments.

The massive defence spending plan — which is light on specifics but presents hefty dollar figures — also hints at what’s in the government’s promised Defence Industrial Strategy and even teases a new “sovereign space-launch capability.”

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s first budget touts a towering topline figure of $81.8 billion on a cash basis over five years to build up the Canadian Armed Forces.

That amount includes $9 billion in spending Prime Minister Mark Carney already announced in June of this year so that Canada can finally meet its NATO commitment of spending the equivalent of 2 per cent on GDP this year.

The 2025 budget claims Canada is already meeting a new, 1.5 per cent commitment under NATO — part of a much larger 5 per cent target, which Canada says it will meet by 2035.

Related:

That 1.5 per cent includes things that are defence-adjacent — such as spending by any level of government on emergency preparedness — while 3.5 per cent must be spent on core defence needs.

“The government expects that currently planned spending by federal, provincial, territorial and municipal governments will meet this 1.5 per cent commitment,” the document asserts, without disclosing the government’s internal calculations.

“The budget will allow us to meet our target,” Champagne told a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday. “In the 1.5 per cent … I think for Canada, this is going to be a way for us to build infrastructure in the North that northern communities will welcome.”

“We have a deficit of infrastructure in a number of places, in the North in particular, when you look at how you protect Canada,” he added.

Champagne also said “every company in the country should basically have a defence strategy,” given the drive by governments around the world to spend more on defence.

“You do one thing, but at the same time you can pivot and do something else and I think we need to make sure that our defence investments serve first and foremost Canadians and that’s what we’re going to do,” he said.

The Finance Department did not make available any internal calculations showing how the country’s new spending stacks up over time under the NATO accounting framework.

The budget lays out $30 billion on defence-related capital spending alone, and promotes this as the “largest defence investment in decades.” But it does not provide the last year Canada spent a comparable amount, nor does it flesh out the accounting.

The government of former prime minister Justin Trudeau only earmarked $7.9 billion for National Defence overall across a five-year period in its last major defence policy update, “Our North, Strong and Free.” It also projected larger defence budgets over the coming decades.

Budget 2025 is light on specifics about how it will go about spending this money, but offers sweeping top-line figures with the promise of more to come.

The budget sets aside $17.9 billion over five years to expand the military’s range of capabilities. The budget document says that includes funding for “logistics utility, light utility and armoured vehicles, counter-drone and long-range precision strike capabilities, and domestic ammunition production, among other investments.”

The budget doesn’t break down any of these items, which don’t include an expected multi-billion dollar procurement project to replace Canada’s four rapidly aging Victoria class submarines.

It sets out $20.4 billion over 5 years for military recruitment and retention, an envelope that includes pay hikes and military health care supports and $19 billion to maintain existing capabilities and infrastructure.

Auditor General Karen Hogan warned last month that a large chunk of Canada’s aging military infrastructure needs significant repairs. She also warned recruitment efforts have fallen short by thousands of needed service members.

Ottawa is bookmarking $6.6 billion for the forthcoming Defence Industrial Strategy, expected in the coming weeks, which will set out how the government plans to grow the country’s domestic defence industry.

The budget says National Defence will establish a “sovereign space launch capability,” a project that gets $182.6 million over three years; the budget offers no details.

A senior government official speaking on background said Canada relies on other countries to launch sensitive equipment like satellites — and not all of the available launch platforms are in friendly countries.

The budget also says Canada will set up a new research agency to be called BOREALIS with $68.2 million in funding over three years.

The Business Development Bank of Canada will get a billion dollars so it can give out loans, venture capital and advice to small and medium sized defence-related businesses.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are going to quantum technology and to critical minerals development — minerals which are key to many defence sector supply chains.

The government’s new Defence Investment Agency — a special agency within Public Services and Procurement Canada tasked with speeding up purchases of military hardware — will get $30.8 million over four years.

It remains unclear how many people will staff this new office.

The budget earmarks $6.2 billion for “defence partnerships,” which will include military aid for Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Random Canada budget 2025 highlights: Possible entry into Eurovision to the push for lower bank fees

CityNews is taking a look at a collection of random policy and financial announcements that were rolled into 2025 federal budget on Tuesday.

1h ago

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

1h ago

Poll finds most immigrants want fewer than 300,000 immigrants annually, lower than outlined in budget

A new poll shows immigrants want lower immigration levels than Canada’s plan outlined in Tuesday's federal budget. Between 2026 and 2028, officials are targeting 380,000 permanent resident admissions...

50m ago

2 injured in Etobicoke crash involving motorcycle, vehicle

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue just after 5 p.m. The...

52m ago

Top Stories

Random Canada budget 2025 highlights: Possible entry into Eurovision to the push for lower bank fees

CityNews is taking a look at a collection of random policy and financial announcements that were rolled into 2025 federal budget on Tuesday.

1h ago

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

1h ago

Poll finds most immigrants want fewer than 300,000 immigrants annually, lower than outlined in budget

A new poll shows immigrants want lower immigration levels than Canada’s plan outlined in Tuesday's federal budget. Between 2026 and 2028, officials are targeting 380,000 permanent resident admissions...

50m ago

2 injured in Etobicoke crash involving motorcycle, vehicle

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue just after 5 p.m. The...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Canada to consider lifting emissions cap when 'conditions are met': Champagne

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the feds would consider a cap on oil and gas emissions if 'conditions are met' but would not delve into the exact conditions needed.

2h ago

2:03
$78.3B deficit at expected range amid global economic headwinds: Finance minister

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the $78.3 billion deficit reported in the federal budget as a way to manage headwinds in the global economy.

2h ago

1:01
Canada's 2025 federal budget a 'generational investment': Champagne

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Liberal government's federal budget is a 'generational investment,' aiming to widen competition and boost the economy.

2h ago

0:37
Second person pronounced dead in two-vehicle Brampton crash

A second person involved in a two-vehicle crash in Brampton has died after succumbing to their injuries.

5h ago

2:32
Here's what's at stake for Carney's first federal budget

As Carney's Liberal government prepares to table its 2025 federal budget, Glen McGregor explains what could be included in the budget, what's at stake if it's not supported in the House of Commons.

8h ago

More Videos