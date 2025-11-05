Catholic diocese near Montreal expresses regret about Hells Angels tombstone

A marble headstone dedicated to the Hells Angels is seen at a cemetery in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Que., on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Miriam Lafontaine, The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2025 5:12 am.

SAINT-BASILE-LE-GRAND — A Roman Catholic diocese on Montreal’s South Shore is expressing its regrets over a tombstone showcasing the logo of the Hells Angels outlaw biker gang at a parish cemetery.

The Diocese of St-Jean-Longueuil says it was scandalized by the appearance of the tombstone.

The diocese says the tombstone should not have been approved in the first place.

It also says the local parish where the cemetery is located in St-Basile-le-Grand, Que., can remove any object that runs counter to Roman Catholic beliefs.

The diocese says it will support the parish in efforts to remove the tombstone.

The tombstone has drawn curiosity from media outlets and locals who have stopped by to visit, after Montreal news outlet La Presse first reported about the matter.

The parish declined to comment about the tombstone.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2025.

Miriam Lafontaine, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

14h ago

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

56m ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by pickup truck at Bathurst and St. Clair

Toronto police say a man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck early Wednesday morning. The collision happened around 6:42 a.m. at the intersection...

25m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow sports Dodgers jersey after Blue Jays' World Series defeat

A bet is a bet. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was spotted in the city on Tuesday wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, paying up on a friendly wager she made with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

14h ago

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

56m ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by pickup truck at Bathurst and St. Clair

Toronto police say a man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck early Wednesday morning. The collision happened around 6:42 a.m. at the intersection...

25m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow sports Dodgers jersey after Blue Jays' World Series defeat

A bet is a bet. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was spotted in the city on Tuesday wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, paying up on a friendly wager she made with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Budget 2025: $78b deficit, 40,000 civil service jobs cut

The federal budget for 2025 overshoots the what was forecast in the 2024 fall economic statement - but commits to cutting 40,000 public service jobs by 2029 to help balance the books.

12h ago

2:41
Does the federal budget include enough support for Canadians?

The federal Liberals have released their first budget since Mark Carney became Canada's Prime Minister? Cynthia Mulligan speaks to a panel of analysts about whether the government's spending plans include enough support for the average Canadian.

14h ago

0:55
Canada to consider lifting emissions cap when 'conditions are met': Champagne

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the feds would consider a cap on oil and gas emissions if 'conditions are met' but would not delve into the exact conditions needed.

15h ago

2:03
$78.3B deficit at expected range amid global economic headwinds: Finance minister

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the $78.3 billion deficit reported in the federal budget as a way to manage headwinds in the global economy.

15h ago

1:01
Canada's 2025 federal budget a 'generational investment': Champagne

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Liberal government's federal budget is a 'generational investment,' aiming to widen competition and boost the economy.

15h ago

More Videos