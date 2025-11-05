Greater Toronto home sales down 9.5 per cent in October from last year

A sold sign is shown in front of west-end Toronto homes Sunday, April 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2025 5:00 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2025 6:28 am.

TORONTO — Toronto’s real estate board says home sales and prices were down in October from a year earlier as economic uncertainty persists.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales totalled 6,138, down 9.5 per cent from last year, which on a seasonally adjusted basis meant a 2.3 per cent drop in sales from September.

The board says new listings totalled 16,069, up 2.7 per cent from last year, while active listings of 27,808 were up 17.2 per cent.

The rise in listings and drop in sales put pressure on prices as the benchmark index fell five per cent from last year, while the average selling price of $1,054,372 was down 7.2 per cent from last year.

Month-over-month, the average price was down 1.4 per cent from September.

TRREB president Elechia Barry-Sproule says that both lower home prices and interest rates are helping buyers who are well-positioned.

“Buyers who are confident in their employment situation and ability to make their mortgage payments over the long term are benefiting from affordable housing market conditions relative to the past few years,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

“However, many intending homebuyers remain on the sidelines due to uncertainty about their economic future.”

The average price for a detached home was down 7.3 per cent to $1,355,506. The average price for a condo was down 4.7 per cent to $660,208.

TRREB chief information officer Jason Mercer said he expects the market to rebound once people are more confident about the economy.

“Once we have more certainty on the economic front, including trade with the U.S. and China, home sales should increase.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

14h ago

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

56m ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by pickup truck at Bathurst and St. Clair

Toronto police say a man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck early Wednesday morning. The collision happened around 6:42 a.m. at the intersection...

25m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow sports Dodgers jersey after Blue Jays' World Series defeat

A bet is a bet. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was spotted in the city on Tuesday wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, paying up on a friendly wager she made with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

14h ago

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

56m ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by pickup truck at Bathurst and St. Clair

Toronto police say a man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck early Wednesday morning. The collision happened around 6:42 a.m. at the intersection...

25m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow sports Dodgers jersey after Blue Jays' World Series defeat

A bet is a bet. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was spotted in the city on Tuesday wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, paying up on a friendly wager she made with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Budget 2025: $78b deficit, 40,000 civil service jobs cut

The federal budget for 2025 overshoots the what was forecast in the 2024 fall economic statement - but commits to cutting 40,000 public service jobs by 2029 to help balance the books.

12h ago

2:41
Does the federal budget include enough support for Canadians?

The federal Liberals have released their first budget since Mark Carney became Canada's Prime Minister? Cynthia Mulligan speaks to a panel of analysts about whether the government's spending plans include enough support for the average Canadian.

14h ago

0:55
Canada to consider lifting emissions cap when 'conditions are met': Champagne

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the feds would consider a cap on oil and gas emissions if 'conditions are met' but would not delve into the exact conditions needed.

15h ago

2:03
$78.3B deficit at expected range amid global economic headwinds: Finance minister

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the $78.3 billion deficit reported in the federal budget as a way to manage headwinds in the global economy.

15h ago

1:01
Canada's 2025 federal budget a 'generational investment': Champagne

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the Liberal government's federal budget is a 'generational investment,' aiming to widen competition and boost the economy.

15h ago

More Videos