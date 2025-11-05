3 schools in hold and secure as police investigate reports of armed person in North York neighbourhood

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 5, 2025 1:34 pm.

Last Updated November 5, 2025 1:35 pm.

Three schools are under a hold and secure as police investigate reports of a person seen with a gun in a North York neighbourhood.

Toronto police were called to Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent, near Finch Avenue West, around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black male around 18 years old, five feet nine inches tall, a heavy build and with dreadlocks. He was seen wearing a black Nike sweatsuit, black Nike Air Force Ones, and a Moncler jacket.

Firgrove Public School, St. Francis de Sales Catholic School, and Westview Centennial Secondary School have been placed in hold and secure.

A high police presence is expected in the area as police investigate.

No injuries have been reported.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Gunfire reported again at Brampton home where man was shot and injured weeks earlier

A Brampton street has once again been rattled by gunfire, just weeks after a man was seriously injured in a late-night shooting at the same address. Neighbours told CityNews that shots rang out on Wednesday...

1h ago

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

7h ago

Police looking to identify person found dead near Bloor and Spadina in April

Toronto police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person found dead near Spadina Station in the spring. Police say emergency responders were called to the area of Spadina Road and Bloor...

3h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow sports Dodgers jersey after Blue Jays' World Series defeat

A bet is a bet. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was spotted in the city on Tuesday wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, paying up on a friendly wager she made with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the...

7h ago

Top Stories

Gunfire reported again at Brampton home where man was shot and injured weeks earlier

A Brampton street has once again been rattled by gunfire, just weeks after a man was seriously injured in a late-night shooting at the same address. Neighbours told CityNews that shots rang out on Wednesday...

1h ago

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

7h ago

Police looking to identify person found dead near Bloor and Spadina in April

Toronto police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person found dead near Spadina Station in the spring. Police say emergency responders were called to the area of Spadina Road and Bloor...

3h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow sports Dodgers jersey after Blue Jays' World Series defeat

A bet is a bet. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was spotted in the city on Tuesday wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, paying up on a friendly wager she made with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Budget 2025: $78b deficit, 40,000 civil service jobs cut

The federal budget for 2025 overshoots the what was forecast in the 2024 fall economic statement - but commits to cutting 40,000 public service jobs by 2029 to help balance the books.

18h ago

2:34
Isolated showers Wednesday with strong wind gusts

Isolated showers are expected on Wednesday alongside some strong wind gusts before temperatures drop further this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:41
Does the federal budget include enough support for Canadians?

The federal Liberals have released their first budget since Mark Carney became Canada's Prime Minister? Cynthia Mulligan speaks to a panel of analysts about whether the government's spending plans include enough support for the average Canadian.

20h ago

0:55
Canada to consider lifting emissions cap when 'conditions are met': Champagne

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the feds would consider a cap on oil and gas emissions if 'conditions are met' but would not delve into the exact conditions needed.

21h ago

2:03
$78.3B deficit at expected range amid global economic headwinds: Finance minister

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the $78.3 billion deficit reported in the federal budget as a way to manage headwinds in the global economy.

21h ago

More Videos