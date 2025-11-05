3 schools in hold and secure as police investigate reports of armed person in North York neighbourhood
Posted November 5, 2025 1:34 pm.
Last Updated November 5, 2025 1:35 pm.
Three schools are under a hold and secure as police investigate reports of a person seen with a gun in a North York neighbourhood.
Toronto police were called to Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent, near Finch Avenue West, around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the suspect is described as a Black male around 18 years old, five feet nine inches tall, a heavy build and with dreadlocks. He was seen wearing a black Nike sweatsuit, black Nike Air Force Ones, and a Moncler jacket.
Firgrove Public School, St. Francis de Sales Catholic School, and Westview Centennial Secondary School have been placed in hold and secure.
A high police presence is expected in the area as police investigate.
No injuries have been reported.