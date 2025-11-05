Police looking to identify person found dead near Bloor and Spadina in April

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person found dead near Spadina Station in the spring.

Police say emergency responders were called to the area of Spadina Road and Bloor Street West at 2:18 p.m. on April 29, where they found the deceased near the subway station.

Investigators have not released a cause of death or when the person died.

“The coroner deemed the death as not being suspicious,” police stated in a release.

Police say the deceased is approximately 40-55 years old, five feet three inches tall, around 158 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

The person was wearing a black and white T-shirt with a Nike Air Max logo on the front, grey pants, grey Crocs, and a beaded bracelet that reads “You Belong.” Investigators also found two black purses without identification in them.

Police released an artist rendering of the deceased as well an image of their belongs.

Investigators believe the person may have ties to London, Ont.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-7411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).