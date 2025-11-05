Police looking to identify person found dead near Bloor and Spadina in April

Toronto police released an artist's rendering of a person found dead near Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue on April 29, 2025. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 5, 2025 10:04 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2025 10:05 am.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person found dead near Spadina Station in the spring.

Police say emergency responders were called to the area of Spadina Road and Bloor Street West at 2:18 p.m. on April 29, where they found the deceased near the subway station.

Investigators have not released a cause of death or when the person died.

“The coroner deemed the death as not being suspicious,” police stated in a release.

Police say the deceased is approximately 40-55 years old, five feet three inches tall, around 158 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

The person was wearing a black and white T-shirt with a Nike Air Max logo on the front, grey pants, grey Crocs, and a beaded bracelet that reads “You Belong.” Investigators also found two black purses without identification in them.

Police released an artist rendering of the deceased as well an image of their belongs.

Investigators believe the person may have ties to London, Ont.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-7411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Toronto police released a photo of items belonging to a person who was found dead near Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue on April 18, 2025
Toronto police released a photo of items belonging to a person found dead near Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue on April 29, 2025. (Toronto Police Service/handout)
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

5h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow sports Dodgers jersey after Blue Jays' World Series defeat

A bet is a bet. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was spotted in the city on Tuesday wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, paying up on a friendly wager she made with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the...

5h ago

Youths among 3 arrested after armed Whitby home invasion; 3 more suspects at large

Durham police say three people are in custody and three others remain at large following a violent armed home invasion in Whitby early Tuesday morning. According to investigators, the incident unfolded...

3h ago

Toronto begins installing priority streetcar lanes on Bathurst Street. What you need to know.

Toronto has launched construction on new priority streetcar lanes along Bathurst Street, a 3.4-kilometre stretch from Bathurst Station to Lake Shore Boulevard West, beginning today. The project, part...

2h ago

Top Stories

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

5h ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow sports Dodgers jersey after Blue Jays' World Series defeat

A bet is a bet. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow was spotted in the city on Tuesday wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, paying up on a friendly wager she made with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ahead of the...

5h ago

Youths among 3 arrested after armed Whitby home invasion; 3 more suspects at large

Durham police say three people are in custody and three others remain at large following a violent armed home invasion in Whitby early Tuesday morning. According to investigators, the incident unfolded...

3h ago

Toronto begins installing priority streetcar lanes on Bathurst Street. What you need to know.

Toronto has launched construction on new priority streetcar lanes along Bathurst Street, a 3.4-kilometre stretch from Bathurst Station to Lake Shore Boulevard West, beginning today. The project, part...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Budget 2025: $78b deficit, 40,000 civil service jobs cut

The federal budget for 2025 overshoots the what was forecast in the 2024 fall economic statement - but commits to cutting 40,000 public service jobs by 2029 to help balance the books.

16h ago

2:34
Isolated showers Wednesday with strong wind gusts

Isolated showers are expected on Wednesday alongside some strong wind gusts before temperatures drop further this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:41
Does the federal budget include enough support for Canadians?

The federal Liberals have released their first budget since Mark Carney became Canada's Prime Minister? Cynthia Mulligan speaks to a panel of analysts about whether the government's spending plans include enough support for the average Canadian.

18h ago

0:55
Canada to consider lifting emissions cap when 'conditions are met': Champagne

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the feds would consider a cap on oil and gas emissions if 'conditions are met' but would not delve into the exact conditions needed.

19h ago

2:03
$78.3B deficit at expected range amid global economic headwinds: Finance minister

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the $78.3 billion deficit reported in the federal budget as a way to manage headwinds in the global economy.

19h ago

More Videos