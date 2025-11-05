Durham police say three people are in custody and three others remain at large following a violent armed home invasion in Whitby early Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, the incident unfolded around 2:50 a.m. on Nov. 4, when six masked suspects forced their way into a residence near Applewood Crescent and Applewood Avenue. Police allege the suspects assaulted the homeowner with a firearm before demanding car keys and other valuables.

The group fled the scene in the victim’s blue Ford Raptor pick-up truck and a Jeep Grand Cherokee they had arrived in. Officers say the suspects also attempted to steal another vehicle from the garage but were unsuccessful.

A short time later, officers located the Jeep abandoned on Highway 407. With the assistance of the K9 Unit, police searched the area and arrested three suspects without incident. The Jeep was later confirmed to have been stolen from Toronto before the home invasion. The stolen Ford Raptor was also recovered in Toronto.

Mississauga man facing several criminal offences

Police have identified one of the suspects as Robin Badwah, 43, of Mississauga, who faces a lengthy list of charges, including robbery, break-and-enter, point firearm, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and multiple counts of failing to comply with release orders, probation, and court orders.

Two youths from Toronto, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, are also charged with robbery, break-and-enter, pointing a firearm, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three suspects were held for a bail hearing.

Police say three additional suspects remain outstanding. Investigators are urging anyone with cellphone footage, dashcam video, surveillance recordings, or information about the incident to come forward.