Cineplex reports $1.2M third-quarter profit, revenue down from year ago

Customers buy popcorn at a Cineplex theatre in downtown Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2025 10:12 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 11:42 am.

Cineplex Inc. reported a profit of $1.2 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $24.7 million a year ago as its revenue fell nearly nine per cent.

The movie theatre company says the profit amounted to two cents per diluted share for the quarter compared with a loss of 39 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $348.9 million, down from $382.3 million a year ago when moviegoers packed theatres for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Theatre attendance totalled 12.1 million patrons, down from 13.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Box office revenue per patron was $13.23 in the quarter, up from $13.19 a year ago, while concession revenue per patron was $9.65, down from $9.85 in the same quarter last year.

Last month, Cineplex announced a deal to sell digital signage subsidiary Cineplex Digital Media, which offers signage for a wide range of businesses including retailers and banks as well as digital menu boards for restaurants, to U.S.-based Creative Realities Inc. for $70 million.

