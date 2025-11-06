Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown arrested on attempted murder charge in Miami shooting

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

By Curt Anderson, The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2025 6:03 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 8:56 pm.

Former NFL star Antonio Brown has been arrested on an attempted murder charge stemming from a shooting after a celebrity boxing event in Miami, police confirmed Thursday.

Brown, 37, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Dubai, said Miami police spokesman Mike Vega. He was flown to Essex County, New Jersey, where he is being held pending extradition to Miami, Vega said.

It was unclear why Brown was taken to New Jersey first or how long he had been in Dubai, although he has posted several times on social media over the past few months from there.

According to an arrest warrant detailing the May 16 shooting, Brown is accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer after the boxing match and firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier. The victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, told investigators one of the bullets grazed his neck.

It was unclear from court documents whether Brown has an attorney. It also was not immediately known when Brown might be returned to Miami.

A second-degree attempted murder charge carries a maximum 15-year prison sentence and up to a $10,000 fine in the event of a conviction.

Brown, who spent 12 years in the NFL, was an All-Pro wide receiver who last played in 2021 for Tampa Bay but spent most of his career with Pittsburgh. For his career, Brown had 928 receptions for more than 12,000 yards and 83 touchdowns.

Brown has dealt with several legal problems over the years. He previously had been accused of battery of a moving truck driver, several domestic violence charges, failure to pay child support and other incidents. During a 2021 game with Tampa Bay against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads and gloves and ran off the field, leading to his release by the Buccaneers and effectively ending his football career.

Curt Anderson, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Are these billboards near Union Station watching and recording you?

As you're walking through Union Station, you might stop and look at any of the number of advertising billboards that dot the hallways. But what you don't know is that some of those billboards are actually...

56m ago

Redesign unveiled for condemned Toronto Community Housing complex

New life is being breathed into a west-end community housing complex that was forced to close three years ago. More than 400 tenants were forced to leave their homes in Swansea Mews after structural...

35m ago

Feasibility study for Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel idea to cost $9.1 million

Ontario taxpayers are set to spend $9.1 million to learn if or how it is feasible to build a tunnel under Highway 401. The province issued a request for proposals for the study in the spring, and a...

4h ago

Decline in use of force incidents shows Toronto police commitment to 'de-escalation': Chief

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw says new statistics show a double-digit decline in use of force incidents across the city. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) Annual Use of Force Report for 2024 showed...

3h ago

Top Stories

Are these billboards near Union Station watching and recording you?

As you're walking through Union Station, you might stop and look at any of the number of advertising billboards that dot the hallways. But what you don't know is that some of those billboards are actually...

56m ago

Redesign unveiled for condemned Toronto Community Housing complex

New life is being breathed into a west-end community housing complex that was forced to close three years ago. More than 400 tenants were forced to leave their homes in Swansea Mews after structural...

35m ago

Feasibility study for Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel idea to cost $9.1 million

Ontario taxpayers are set to spend $9.1 million to learn if or how it is feasible to build a tunnel under Highway 401. The province issued a request for proposals for the study in the spring, and a...

4h ago

Decline in use of force incidents shows Toronto police commitment to 'de-escalation': Chief

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw says new statistics show a double-digit decline in use of force incidents across the city. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) Annual Use of Force Report for 2024 showed...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
Body of woman killed in Brampton crash found hours later in towed vehicle

Peel Regional Police say the second victim of a two-vehicle car crash in Brampton was found hours later in the wreckage after she was reported missing.

6h ago

1:34
Bo Bichette offered one-year qualifying offer to remain with Blue Jays

Free agent Bo Bichette has been offered a one-year qualifying offer to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays for $22.5 million dollars, the team announced.

7h ago

1:23
UPS plane crash death toll climbs to 12, black boxes recovered

The death toll of the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky has climbed to 12 as authorities continue to investigate how the crash occurred.

10h ago

1:12
Five arrested after demonstrators broke into event featuring former IDF soldiers

Five people were arrested and two others have been hospitalized after demonstrators broke into an event hosted by a Pro-Israeli group featuring former IDF soldiers.

11h ago

2:07
Rain, wind to end week before temps drop

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks on Thursday. There is a chance of lake-effect showers/flurries to the north and as temperatures drop, there is the potential of wet snow this weekend.
More Videos