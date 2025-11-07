Will Marineland actually euthanize 30 beluga whales?

It’s a life-or-death situation for 30 beluga whales currently being held at Marineland, an amusement park located in Niagara Falls, Ont., whose doors shuttered more than a year ago following claims of animal mistreatment.

The park has requested the mammals be moved to an aquarium in China, or for the federal government to provide emergency funding to keep them alive – or else they risk being euthanized. While these whales’ lives remain in limo, these last weeks have been a finger-pointing battle between the park, the provincial government and federal government, all claiming onus doesn’t fall on their shoulders to care for the whales.

Host Richard Southern speaks to Liam Casey, a journalist for the Canadian Press, to discuss the park’s claims of insufficient funds, and where exactly these whales belong if Marineland can’t take care of them.