Elderly woman dies after 14th-floor apartment fire in Brampton

An elderly woman has died following a fire inside a high-rise apartment building in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to 2 Hanover Road around 6:45 p.m. after reports of a fire on the 14th floor.

Firefighters with Brampton Fire and Emergency Services located the woman inside the unit and removed her without vital signs. Peel paramedics later confirmed she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, born in the 1930s, was in her early 90s, according to officials. No other injuries were reported.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified and will be investigating the cause of the blaze.