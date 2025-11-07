Name of veteran Hells Angels member appears on Montreal-area tombstone

MONTREAL — The name of a veteran Hells Angels member has appeared on a new tombstone showcasing the logo of the outlaw biker gang at a parish cemetery on Montreal’s South Shore.

A worker on Thursday inscribed the name Normand Labelle “Billy” on the tombstone in St-Basile-le-Grand, Que., along with the dates 1955 to 2025.

A 2014 Quebec Superior Court decision lists Normand Labelle as a member of the Montreal chapter of the Hells Angels as of 1977 and a founding member of the South Shore chapter in 1997.

The appearance of the large tombstone, which bears the words “Hells Angels South,” made headlines earlier this week.

The local Roman Catholic diocese said the tombstone should never have been approved, and the logo and text would be removed.

The diocese didn’t say when that would happen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2025.

