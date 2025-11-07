Quebec police arrest 22 men in online child sex exploitation investigation

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police have arrested 22 men between the ages of 18 and 70 in an investigation into the online sexual exploitation of children.

Police say 20 of the suspects have appeared in court on charges that include possessing, distributing and accessing material related to child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Some 150 police officers participated in a series of raids that took place between Nov. 3-7.

The operation was led by a specialized Quebec provincial police unit along with officers from Montreal, Boucherville, Quebec City, Laval, Longueuil and Gatineau.

Police also seized computer equipment in 26 searches.

They are encouraging the public to report any instances of online child sexual abuse at the cybertip.ca website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2025.

