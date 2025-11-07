No shuttle buses during this weekend’s partial Line 1 subway closure: TTC options to get around

If you are heading downtown by subway this weekend, keep in mind there is partial closure on the Yonge-University stretch of Line 1 but the TTC says shuttle buses won’t be running.

Trains won’t be running between St. George and St. Andrew stations on Saturday and Sunday due to planned station work.

Museum, Queen’s Park, St. Patrick and Osgoode stations will be closed but other subway stations will remain open for riders to buy Presto fares and connect to surface routes.

With no shuttle buses running during the service disruption, the TTC says riders travelling along the Yonge side of Line 1 can connect to surface routes going east and west in the downtown core.

The TTC provided the following surface and subway route options:

Line 2 to Bloor-Yonge Station to connect to Line 1 to St. Andrew Station

Queen’s Park Station – Take a 506 Carlton streetcar eastbound to College Station

94 Wellesley bus connects to Wellesley Station, route runs between Ossington and Castle Frank stations

St. Patrick Station – Take a 505 Dundas streetcar eastbound to Dundas Station

Osgoode Station – Take a 501 Queen streetcar eastbound to Yonge Street and Adelaide Street West, and head south to King Station or north to Queen Station

The TTC says Wheel-Trans service will be available for customers who require assistance. All of the stations listed above are accessible, except for College Station.

Regular subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations is expected to resume at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Other TTC closures and diversions this weekend

Events

On Saturday between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., 102D Markham Road buses will run along Wootten Way North, between Parkway Avenue and Highway 7, during the Veteran’s Remembrance Day Parade in Markham.

Until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the 29C Dufferin and 329 Dufferin Night routes are not servicing stops south of Dufferin Gate Loop due to road closures during the Royal Winter Fair.

Construction

Subway service on Line 2 between Kipling to Islington stations will end at 11:59 p.m. on Friday due to planned track work. Shuttle buses will operate until the end of subway service at around 2 a.m. Regular subway service resumes at 6 a.m. Saturday.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly until Sunday, the 511 Bathurst streetcars will be replaced by buses between Exhibition Loop and Bathurst Street and King Street West for road work.

Between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday, the 501/301 Queen streetcars will divert during city work at Queen Street West and Simcoe Street. Westbound streetcars will run along Church Street, King Street and Spadina Avenue, while eastbound streetcars will operate on Spadina Avenue and Adelaide Street. Replacement buses will be running.

From 11 p.m. on Friday, until 4 a.m. on Monday, 506/306 Carlton streetcar service will be replaced by buses along Gerrard Street East between Parliament Street and Coxwell Avenue during TTC infrastructure work at Gerrard Street East and Leslie Street.

UP Express weekend closure

Starting on Saturday and until 3:32 a.m. on Monday, UP Express rail service will be temporarily suspended to accommodate critical track work that will bring faster, more frequent service across the network.

During this time, replacement GO Buses will travel direct between Toronto Pearson Airport and Union Station.

There will be no replacement bus service at Bloor or Weston UP/GO stations during this time. Customers travelling to and from Weston and Bloor UP/GO stations are encouraged to use local transit options like the TTC.

GO Transit Kitchener Line weekend closure

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no GO train service on the Kitchener Line due to planned construction. GO buses will run between Mount Pleasant, Brampton and Bramalea GO and Highway 407 Bus Terminal, where you can connect to TTC Line 1 to Union Station.

There will be no GO Transit service at Bloor and Weston GO stations and no GO trains at Malton GO.

Click here for more information.

With files from Meredith Bond, CityNews