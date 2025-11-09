N.S. chief justices supports individual judges banning poppies in court

HALIFAX — The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia and the Chief Judge of the Provincial Court of Nova Scotia support individual judges who choose to ban the wearing of poppies in their courtrooms.

In a statement released today, Chief Justice Deborah K. Smith and Chief Judge Perry F. Borden said that judges have an obligation to ensure the courtroom is unbiased and impartial.

The statement says banning a symbol such as the poppy is not intended to undermine veterans but to ensure everyone knows they are in a neutral space.

The judges gave an example of a non-veteran charged with assault of a veteran walking into a courtroom where officers are wearing poppies, suggesting it could make the accused doubt the neutrality of the process.

Earlier this week, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston posted on social media that he was shocked to find out that staff in the provincial court system need permission from the presiding judge before wearing a poppy in the courtroom.

Houston called the practice wrong and disgusting, and said he may introduce legislation enshrining the right to wear a poppy in the workplace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2025.

Emily Baron Cadloff, The Canadian Press