Police investigating a shooting between 2 vehicles in King Township

York Regional Police are investigating an alleged shooting that took place in King Township early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a residential area near 15th Sideroad and Dufferin Street just after 7:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting on the roadway between two vehicles.

Authorities say the suspect(s) fled on foot and no injuries were reported.

Roads in the area were closed for most of the morning while officers investigated. A police service dog was also deployed to help search for the suspects.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and an investigation is ongoing.