Man, 61, dead following fatal Markham collision
Posted November 10, 2025 7:57 pm.
A 61-year-old man is dead following a crash in Markham late Monday afternoon.
York police say just before 5:40 p.m., a Volkswagen and Honda collided on Reesor Road and 16th Avenue.
Two adult males were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police later confirmed that a 61-year-old male driver involved in the crash, has succumbed to his injuries, and pronounced deceased.
Meanwhile, the second driver, a 50-year-old male, remains in the hospital with serious injuries.
Reesor Road between Highway 7 and 16th Avenue remain closed for the collision investigation.
It is unknown what caused the crash, or if anyone else was involved.