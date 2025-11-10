Man, 61, dead following fatal Markham collision

A 61-year-old man is dead following a crash in Markham late Monday afternoon.

York police say just before 5:40 p.m., a Volkswagen and Honda collided on Reesor Road and 16th Avenue.

Two adult males were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police later confirmed that a 61-year-old male driver involved in the crash, has succumbed to his injuries, and pronounced deceased.

Meanwhile, the second driver, a 50-year-old male, remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Reesor Road between Highway 7 and 16th Avenue remain closed for the collision investigation.

It is unknown what caused the crash, or if anyone else was involved.