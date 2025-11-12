Boy seriously injured in Etobicoke house fire

A boy was seriously injured following a house fire in Etobicoke.

Toronto Fire were called to a home on Tofield Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials tell CityNews that when they arrived, they were met with heavy smoke coming from the basement area of the home. Crews continued to fight the fire externally due to structural concerns.

Paramedics say they transported a boy with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The age of the child was not immediately available.

Two other patients were being assessed for smoke inhalation.

Several animals were also rescued from the home.