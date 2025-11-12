Matthews, Stolarz injured as Maple Leafs lose again to Bruins

Boston Bruins defenceman Nikita Zadorov, top, drops Toronto Maple Leafs centre Max Domi (11) to the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa).

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted November 12, 2025 5:30 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2025 5:31 am.

It hasn’t been a great few games for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Not only are they losers of their last three games in regulation, but they could be without their leader for some time.

Captain Auston Matthews was ruled out of Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins after suffering a lower-body injury in the second period.

The injury happened mid-way through the period when Bruins defenceman Nikita Zadorov laid a heavy hit. Matthews was sent head-first into the boards, but was able to finish his shift before eventually leaving the game.

He finished the game with 10:51 of ice time and one hit.

Head coach Craig Berube had no immediate update on Matthews’ condition after the game, but told reporters that he requires further evaluation.

“We’ll see tomorrow. Right now it’s lower body, we’ll just see tomorrow how he is,” Berube said post-game.

“I don’t know exactly,” he continued when asked if he believed Matthews’ injury was serious. “I can’t give you guys a timeline or how serious it is right now. I’m not sure when he hurt it, to be honest with you.”

“It was just a normal play. I didn’t even really hit him,” Zadorov told reporters in Boston after the game. “I’m not even sure which hit he got hurt, either when he went after me again, I kind of hit him. Or maybe when I cleared the puck, I hit him with the puck.

“There wasn’t really any intention to hurt him. I play hard against top players — that’s my job.”

The team also announced that goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who was replaced after the first period by Dennis Hildeby, suffered an upper-body injury and exited the game as a result.

Through 16 games this season, Matthews has nine goals and 14 points and is averaging a career-high 21:54 of ice time.

David Pastrnak scored twice to move past 400 goals for his career and added an assist as the Bruins won their seventh consecutive game. Pavel Zacha, Hampus Lindholm and Alex Steeves also scored for the Bruins, while Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves. Charlie McAvoy had a pair of assists.

Steven Lorentz had a short-handed goal for the Maple Leafs, who have lost three in a row. Bobby McMann and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored for Toronto.

With the win on Tuesday, the Bruins are now the winners of seven straight and tied with the Montreal Canadiens for the Atlantic Division lead.

