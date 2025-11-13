TTC adjusts bus routes starting Nov. 16 to prepare for opening of Finch West LRT

The TTC says it is adjusting and introducing new bus routes starting Sunday, Nov. 16, to prepare for the opening of the Finch West LRT.

“The TTC and Metrolinx continue to work towards a safe and reliable opening for Line 6, and these bus network changes are being implemented to allow customers to familiarize themselves with adjusted routes and connections,” a release states.

Last month, officials with the provincial government said Line 6 Finch West had successfully passed its last major test needed for operation (the revenue service demonstration). At the time, sources told 680 NewsRadio Toronto the line is on track to open on Dec. 7.

The TTC released the following list of bus routes that will be adjusted starting Sunday:

36 Finch West – Service between Finch West and Finch stations will be consolidated into a single branch, the 36 Finch West. The 36C Finch West will temporarily be implemented to maintain service on Finch Ave. W. to Humber College and Humberwood Loop until service on Line 6 Finch West begins.

37 Islington – The 37A Islington branch will be extended to Humber College Bus Terminal. Buses will loop at the bus terminal and will not serve Humber College Station directly.

101 Downsview Park – The 101A Downsview Park will operate between Finch West Station and Stanley Greene during off-peak periods only, and the 101B Downsview Park will operate between Finch West and Wilson stations in peak periods only.

119 Torbarrie – Two new branches will be introduced – the 119A Torbarrie, which will operate middays only between Wilson Station and Arrow Rd., and the 119B Torbarrie, which will operate between Wilson Station and Milvan Dr. during peak periods.

336 Finch West – Service will be adjusted to better align with trip times on Line 1 Yonge University and 339 Finch East. Early morning service will be introduced on Sundays to replace 36J Finch West service between Humberwood Loop and Finch Station.

927 Highway 27 Express – Will be extended to Signal Hill Ave. and Steeles Ave. W. via Royalcrest Dr.

996 Wilson Express – Will be extended to Humberwood Boulevard to replace 36B Finch West service and will serve all local stops west of Humber College Bus Terminal.

The following new TTC bus routes will be introduced on Sunday:

107 Alness-Chesswood – Will operate between Sheppard West and Finch West stations, partially replacing 107 York University Heights service.

166 Toryork – Will operate between Pioneer Village Station and Toryork Drive and Weston Road during peak periods to replace 36D Finch West service.

Mount Dennis Station set to open Nov. 16

The TTC also said starting on Sunday, buses on the following routes will pick up and drop off passengers at the bus terminal at Mount Dennis Station.

32D Eglinton West

73B Royal York

161 Rogers Rd

164 Castlefield

168 Symington

171 Mount Dennis

According to a Metrolinx release last month, Mount Dennis Station is set to open on Sunday, which would enable riders to connect to Kitchener Line GO and UP Express trains, as well as TTC bus service.

