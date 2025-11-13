Ontario to spend $210M on non-speed camera road safety measures following ban

Cars zoom past a vandalized traffic speed camera beside High Park in Toronto on Thursday August 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2025 11:57 am.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is earmarking $210 million for municipalities to implement traffic-calming measures as its ban on speed cameras is set to take effect.

Ford spent weeks railing against speed cameras, calling them a “cash grab” because of the revenue they generate for municipalities, then his government passed last month a ban on their use as of Friday.

The premier has also said speed cameras don’t work to slow drivers down, but evidence collected by municipalities and Hospital for Sick Children researchers found they do.

More than 20 mayors had urged Ford to tweak the program instead of scrapping it entirely, noting that the move means road safety measures in their communities will now be funded by all taxpayers instead of by drivers breaking the law by speeding.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says in a statement today that a new Road Safety Initiatives Fund will provide an immediate $42 million for measures such as speed bumps, raised crosswalks, roundabouts, new signage and increased police enforcement in school and community zones that had speed cameras.

He says eligible municipalities will be able to apply for the remaining $168 million.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Distillery Winter Village files police report over fake Toronto Christmas Market website

The Distillery Historic District has filed a report with Toronto police after discovering a fraudulent website posing as the Toronto Christmas Market — a scam that continues to outrank the official event...

23m ago

CBSA says inspection kiosks outage at some Canadian airports resolved

Canada Border Services Agency says an outage at its inspection kiosks at some Canadian airports has been resolved. The agency posted a message on social media just before 11 a.m., saying "maintenance...

14m ago

Police charge Toronto man known as 'Frank the Tank' in organized crime extortion probe

York Regional Police say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an ongoing organized crime investigation involving unlawful gaming, extortion, and intimidation tactics. Between January 2024...

1h ago

Over $1M of drugs seized, man charged in trafficking investigation

Over $1 million worth of drugs have been seized, and a man is facing charges in a drug trafficking investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began the investigation in September and identified a...

20m ago

Top Stories

Distillery Winter Village files police report over fake Toronto Christmas Market website

The Distillery Historic District has filed a report with Toronto police after discovering a fraudulent website posing as the Toronto Christmas Market — a scam that continues to outrank the official event...

23m ago

CBSA says inspection kiosks outage at some Canadian airports resolved

Canada Border Services Agency says an outage at its inspection kiosks at some Canadian airports has been resolved. The agency posted a message on social media just before 11 a.m., saying "maintenance...

14m ago

Police charge Toronto man known as 'Frank the Tank' in organized crime extortion probe

York Regional Police say a Toronto man has been charged in connection with an ongoing organized crime investigation involving unlawful gaming, extortion, and intimidation tactics. Between January 2024...

1h ago

Over $1M of drugs seized, man charged in trafficking investigation

Over $1 million worth of drugs have been seized, and a man is facing charges in a drug trafficking investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began the investigation in September and identified a...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:43
High-risk takedown at notorious Brampton house

A Brampton home was the site of a high-risk takedown this morning, after a year of violent crimes connected to the residence. Shauna Hunt reports the flurry of police activity has left residents with renewed safety concerns about their neighbourhood.

2h ago

2:33
16-year-old wanted in connection to Vaughan robbery that left father of four dead

York Regional Police announced they have made five arrests and are looking for two others, including a 16-year-old youth, in connection to the murder of a Vaughan father of four Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

22h ago

0:33
E-bike involved in balcony explosion downtown Toronto

Toronto Police say an e-bike was involved in an explosion reported at a downtown apartment building balcony.

0:46
Trump knew about Epstein's sex trafficking victims, emails released by Democrats allege

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

2:17
Parents urge TDSB to save film program at North York high school

Parents are urging the Toronto District School Board to save one of the city's only high school film programs, after it was quietly cut for incoming students. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos