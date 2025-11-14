‘Significant impact on our community’: Hamilton crossing guard killed in collision

A Hamilton Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 14, 2025 5:33 am.

A Hamilton crossing guard was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle at a busy Mountain intersection, prompting a multi-agency investigation and widespread traffic disruptions.

The Hamilton Police Service confirmed the victim as a 52-year-old Hamilton resident who was on duty when the collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. at Mohawk Road and Upper Wentworth Street. Emergency crews pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and is conducting a separate investigation. Officials say the intersection was closed for several hours.

Police emphasized the vital role crossing guards play in protecting children and ensuring safe school routes.

“This incident has had a significant impact on our community,” Hamilton police said in a statement. “We extend our condolences to the victim’s family, colleagues, and the broader Hamilton community as we grieve together.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information to come forward.

