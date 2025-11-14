1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought

Police say one person was stabbed at George Hislop Park near near Yonge and Isabella streets in Toronto on Nov. 14, 2025. (Jerome Gange /CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 14, 2025 11:58 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2025 12:16 pm.

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto.

Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge Street around 10:40 a.m. on Friday.

Paramedics say they transported one person to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the area.

No further details were immediately available.

