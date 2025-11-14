1 critically injured in daylight stabbing at downtown Toronto park; suspect sought
Posted November 14, 2025 11:58 am.
Last Updated November 14, 2025 12:16 pm.
One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a stabbing at a park in downtown Toronto.
Emergency responders were called to George Hislop Park on Isabella Street near Yonge Street around 10:40 a.m. on Friday.
Paramedics say they transported one person to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect fled the area.
No further details were immediately available.