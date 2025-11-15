People from across Toronto dropped by the Imperial Pub on Saturday to pay their respects to a decades-old establishment that holds a lot of sentimental value to many in the city.

“It’s one of our favourite places to come,” one patron told CityNews. “We’ve celebrated birthdays here, it’s just a classic spot on a weekend.”

The Imperial Pub first opened its doors in 1944 during the Second World War, and is best known for its eclectic atmosphere, along with a second-floor library bar lined with bookshelves, live music, and a rooftop patio that offers a view of Sankofa Square.

Customers are sharing stories and filling their bellies for one last time before the beloved watering hole is transformed into a 23-storey building.

“In the 1980’s my brother went to the University here and it was called the imperial public library, which was funny because he’d be like I’m going to the library,” one patron recalled.

“I remember my grandmother would have a post work cocktail here in the 50’s, so it’s nice to come back to a place and pay your respects,” another patron added.

The redevelopment plan for the site plans to include a mixed-use complex consisting of over 300 student residential units.

Owner, Fred Newman and his son Ricky, who is also the manager, says it’s been a bitter-sweet day.

“I’m feeling very warm and gratified by the people who have come in, even this morning and said how much they enjoyed being here and thanking me for being here, for the pub being here,” Fred said. “I just feel grateful for the City of Toronto because they allowed us to do this for a long time, although I wish it could go on longer.”

“The sheer number of people in the city who know us and love us and who have memories here has been completely overwhelming,” his son Ricky added.

As the pub prepares to shut its doors, the father-son duo says this may not be the final goodbye.

“Maybe we should look for another location, who knows,” Fred added.