Toronto winter services plan won’t keep everyone warm this season, advocates say

A man sleeps on the street in Toronto on, March 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2025 2:11 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2025 2:12 pm.

Housing advocates say Toronto’s winter services plan to help those experiencing homelessness is an improvement, but there’s still more work to be done to keep people warm and dry this winter. 

Starting today, the City of Toronto has added 1,275 shelter spaces for people experiencing homelessness to its shelter system for the winter. 

The plan, which will last until April 15, features additional permanent and supportive subsidized housing units, warming respite centres that will open when temperatures hit -5 C or lower or during winter weather warnings, as well as additional shelter spaces and surge capacity spaces during extreme temperatures. 

David Reycraft, the president of the Toronto Shelter Network, says he is happy to see the city open 370 new housing spaces, but adds the city is still struggling to meet the needs of those who aren’t lucky enough to get into those spaces. 

Melody Li, who is the executive director of Homeless Connect Toronto, says because those spaces are often triggered by extreme temperatures, it’s difficult to get the word out when those spaces are open to a population that might not have consistent internet access. 

Li says people can get frostbite from prolonged exposure to the cold regardless of temperature, and having more indoor spaces is critical to prevent this. 

Top Stories

Brampton man charged after road rage incident leads to hit-and-run

A Brampton man is facing several charges in what police say was a hate-motivated incident that escalated into a hit-and-run. Police in Peel Region said the incident began as a road rage confrontation...

3h ago

TTC seasonal ban on lithium-ion-powered e-bikes, e-scooters in effect

The Toronto Transit Commission is reminding users of lithium-ion battery-powered micromobility devices that the ban on those devices during the winter months starts Saturday. The seasonal ban means...

2h ago

Warning issued about infant formula purchased online for possible botulism contamination

Canadian officials have issued a warning to parents who purchased infant formula online about potential botulism contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant...

4h ago

Ontario charity specializing in searches look for N.S. siblings missing since May

Volunteers are searching for two missing Nova Scotia siblings who vanished in May. Six-year-old Lilly and four-year-old Jack Sullivan were reported missing on May 2 from Lansdowne Station, N.S. The...

4h ago

