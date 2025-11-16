Chief asks for help locating missing jacket adorned with honours, family history

Governor General Mary Simon stands with Hereditary Chief Stephen Joseph Augustine, from Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B., after investing him in the Order of Canada during a National Indigenous Peoples Day ceremony at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted November 16, 2025 1:43 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2025 3:16 pm.

A Mi’kmaw hereditary chief is pleading for help from the public to return his chiefs jacket he lost in the Montreal airport last week.

Adorned with a medal presented to him for the Order of Canada, along with the King Charles III Coronation Medal and the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Medal, Chief Stephen Augustine’s jacket also features a rich representation of his family’s story.

The jacket is a replica of the regalia gifted to British army Cap. Henry Dunn O’Halloran by the Mi’kmaq in the 1840s, and was created by his late ancestor.

But he lost it somewhere in the Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal sometime on Nov. 10, and has not been able to track it down.

Augustine says the loss of his jacket feels akin to losing a family member, as the jacket features his family’s traditional designs but is also integral to him as a ceremonial item.

He is asking for the public to help locate his missing jacket, asking anyone who may know of its whereabouts to come forward so it can return to where it belongs.

