Big drop in snowbirds heading to U.S. this winter, as many look overseas instead

A Canada Border Services officer hands passports back to visitors entering Canada from Vermont at the Highway 55 Port of Entry in Stanstead, Que., Thursday, March 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted November 17, 2025 12:16 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2025 1:13 pm.

MONTREAL — A new survey finds that fewer snowbirds are planning to flock to the United States this winter, with many choosing to fly overseas instead.

A poll from Snowbird Advisor, an online resource for Canadians wintering outside the country, shows a 15 per cent drop in the number of respondents who intend to head stateside this year.

Meanwhile the number of snowbirds — residents who spend at least a month in a warmer location during winter — planning travel to Mexico, Spain or other sun-splashed spots has nearly doubled.

Nonetheless, Snowbird Advisor Insurance president Stephen Fine notes that some 70 per cent of the 4,000 survey respondents still aim to go to the U.S., drawn back by property ownership, friends and family.

He points says the 15 per cent decrease in U.S.-bound snowbirds amounts to a smaller decline than in other cross-border travel segments, such as short-term leisure travel.

The poll surveyed more than 4,000 snowbirds in late October and cannot be assigned a margin of error because it was conducted online.

Experts say Canadians’ growing aversion to America stems from a mix of factors including political tensions over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, fear of potential treatment at the border and a lopsided exchange rate, with the loonie worth about 71 US cents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2025.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Halton police arrest 2 suspects wanted for hundreds of thefts in multiple GTA cemeteries

Halton police says they arrested two individuals and laid dozens of charges in connection with multiple thefts of mausoleums and cemeteries across the Greater Toronto Area. Police say the suspects stole...

1h ago

Unfair playing field? Legal community raising concerns about handling of certain traffic violations

If you try to fight a speeding violation in some jurisdictions in Ontario the ticket you receive may be all the evidence the prosecution needs to prove your guilt. Some members of Ontario’s legal...

Speakers Corner

26m ago

Toronto City Hall raises Palestinian flag, joining other cities across Canada

TORONTO — The Palestinian flag is flying over Toronto's city hall this morning after similar moves by other Canadian cities. The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, which petitioned...

58m ago

MPs to vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget today

Members of Parliament will decide later today whether to vote in favour of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s budget or send the country back to the polls less than a year after the last federal election. The...

1h ago

1:41
Suspects posing as grieving family members arrested for hundreds of cemetery thefts

Two people were arrested after police say they were allegedly posing as grieving family members to steal hundreds of valuables from mausoleums and cemeteries across the Greater Toronto Area.

5m ago

1:59
Lake effect snow forming near the GTA

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for some regions north of Toronto. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

2:31
Cold weather sparks early scramble for winter tires at local auto shops

With colder weather settling in, auto shops are filling up as drivers move to install winter tires. Experts says switching early can prevent unsafe driving conditions. Catalina Gillies reports.

18h ago

2:49
Gaza works to rebuild after 2+ years of conflict

Palestinians NGO's have partnered with the United Nations to launch the "We Will Rebuild" campaign. Karling Donoghue details their efforts, and ongoing construction along the border between Israel and Lebanon that has sparked tension.

20h ago

2:23
Senior dies after house fire in Annex neighbourhood

An 84-year-old woman has died from injuries sustained in a two-alarm house fire in the Annex. Alessandra Carneiro has the details and community reaction.

22h ago

