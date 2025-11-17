Death of 84-year old woman in fire being considered a homicide: Toronto police

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm blaze at a home in the Annex neighbourhood on November 15, 2025. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 17, 2025 3:52 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2025 3:59 pm.

The fire that killed an 84-year-old woman in Toronto on Saturday night is being treated as a homicide after Toronto police determined the blaze was deliberately set.

The two-alarm blaze broke out at home on Boswell Avenue in the Avenue Road and Davenport Road area around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Fire crews say they were met with heavy smoke and flames upon arrival.

A woman was found on the second floor of the home with no vital signs and taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her cause of death was determined to be from the fire.

The woman has been identified as Giovanna Balestrieri, 84, of Toronto. She lived in the home by herself and no one else was there at the time of the fire.

Police say they have obtained video footage which shows a lone suspect approaching the house before an explosion. The suspect is then seen fleeing the scene.

Det. Sgt. Trevor Grieve said they will not be releasing a suspect description or image due to the poor quality of the images. He added they could only make out that the suspect was wearing dark clothing.

“This was a tragic and senseless act. In fact, cowardly and deplorable comes to mind … We are going to do everything we can to find the individual responsible for that,” added Det. Sgt. Grieve.

The fire is still under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office.

Top Stories

'They're a bunch of diddlers': Ford wants sex offender registry made public

Raging against child pornographers and sex offenders at Queen's Park on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford vowed that his government would seek to give the public access to parts of the Ontario Sex Offender...

1h ago

MPs to vote on Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget today

Members of Parliament will decide later today whether to vote in favour of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s budget or send the country back to the polls less than a year after the last federal election. The...

3h ago

Unfair playing field? Legal community raising concerns about handling of certain traffic violations

If you try to fight a speeding violation in some jurisdictions in Ontario the ticket you receive may be all the evidence the prosecution needs to prove your guilt. Some members of Ontario’s legal...

Speakers Corner

59m ago

Halton police arrest 2 suspects wanted for hundreds of thefts in multiple GTA cemeteries

Halton police says they arrested two individuals and laid dozens of charges in connection with multiple thefts of mausoleums and cemeteries across the Greater Toronto Area. Police say the suspects stole...

4h ago

