Lake Shore Boulevard reduced to one lane near Ontario Place
Posted November 17, 2025 7:57 am.
Last Updated November 17, 2025 7:58 am.
Drivers on Lake Shore Boulevard will see potential delays around Ontario Place as lane reductions come into effect starting today.
The city says the lane reduction is needed as a new sewer connection is installed in the area.
The change began at 7 a.m. on Monday and will affect the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Ontario Place Boulevard intersection.
The closure will be in effect until Dec. 1, according to city officials.