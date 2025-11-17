Man stabbed during North York altercation, suspect wanted: police

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in North York, police say.

Toronto police say they were called to Dufferin Street and Ranee Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

The victim was found with stab wounds and was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect involved fled the scene in a red van and is described as a 25-year-old Black male who is approximately five-foot-nine-inches with his hair in braids. He was last seen wearing a black coats and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.