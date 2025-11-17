Peel police allege driver removed rear license plate after fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga

Peel police say the driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga last week removed his rear license plate moments after the crash that killed a 56-year-old man.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the city’s East Credit area, near Eglinton Avenue West and Fallingbrook Drive on Nov. 14.

A man was found with injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of a 2014 to 2018 silver or grey Mini Cooper fled the scene and was last seen travelling westbound on Eglinton Avenue.

Investigators have since found CCTV footage in the area moments after the crash that shows the male suspect removing his rear license plate and putting it in the trunk before fleeing once again.

CCTV footage shows the suspect allegedly removing his rear license plate. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

The vehicle has a black roof and unique rims and is believed to have visible damage to the front passenger side, hood, and windshield.

Police continue to review more footage from cameras along the path the driver took. Any auto repair shops that have vehicles matching the description above are asked to contact Peel police.