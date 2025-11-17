Peel police allege driver removed rear license plate after fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga

Suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga is photographed prior to the crash. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 17, 2025 9:30 pm.

Last Updated November 17, 2025 10:06 pm.

Peel police say the driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga last week removed his rear license plate moments after the crash that killed a 56-year-old man.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the city’s East Credit area, near Eglinton Avenue West and Fallingbrook Drive on Nov. 14.

A man was found with injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of a 2014 to 2018 silver or grey Mini Cooper fled the scene and was last seen travelling westbound on Eglinton Avenue.

Investigators have since found CCTV footage in the area moments after the crash that shows the male suspect removing his rear license plate and putting it in the trunk before fleeing once again.

CCTV footage shows the suspect allegedly removing his rear license plate. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

The vehicle has a black roof and unique rims and is believed to have visible damage to the front passenger side, hood, and windshield.

Police continue to review more footage from cameras along the path the driver took. Any auto repair shops that have vehicles matching the description above are asked to contact Peel police.

Unique rims on the suspect’s vehicle. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police
Top Stories

Carney Liberals narrowly survive crucial budget vote, preventing winter election

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has narrowly survived a crucial budget vote — one that could have sent Canadians to the polls this winter but instead propped up the minority Liberal government. Members...

updated

1h ago

Actor Richard Gere receives standing ovation from Canadian MPs during Parliament visit

Hollywood star Richard Gere received a standing ovation from Canadian politicians during a planned appearance in the House of Commons on Monday. The outspoken actor arrived in Ottawa for a parliamentary...

4h ago

Peel police searching for missing 11-year-old boy, last seen boarding Durham Transit bus

Peel police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen boarding a Durham Region Transit bus in Scarborough Monday afternoon. Officers say he was reported missing by his school principal...

4h ago

Death of 84-year old woman in fire being considered a homicide: Toronto police

The fire that killed an 84-year-old woman in Toronto on Saturday night is being treated as a homicide after Toronto police determined the blaze was deliberately set. The two-alarm blaze broke out at...

6h ago

