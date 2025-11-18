CRTC to release decision on new definition of Canadian content

OTTAWA — The federal broadcast regulator is set to release its decision on a new definition of Canadian content today.

The modernized definition will apply to television and online streaming services.

The CRTC’s decision follows a two-week public hearing it held on the issue earlier this year.

The regulator’s current definition of Canadian content is based on awarding points when Canadians occupy key creative positions in a production.

The review is part of a series of hearings the regulator is holding to implement the Online Streaming Act, which updated broadcasting laws to capture online platforms like Netflix.

That work includes an earlier decision requiring big foreign streamers to pay into funds devoted to producing Canadian content, which is currently being challenged in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2025.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press