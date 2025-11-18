CRTC to release decision on new definition of Canadian content

Nathalie Theberge, CRTC vice-chairperson of broadcasting, chairs a public hearing of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2025 5:05 am.

OTTAWA — The federal broadcast regulator is set to release its decision on a new definition of Canadian content today.

The modernized definition will apply to television and online streaming services.

The CRTC’s decision follows a two-week public hearing it held on the issue earlier this year.

The regulator’s current definition of Canadian content is based on awarding points when Canadians occupy key creative positions in a production.

The review is part of a series of hearings the regulator is holding to implement the Online Streaming Act, which updated broadcasting laws to capture online platforms like Netflix.

That work includes an earlier decision requiring big foreign streamers to pay into funds devoted to producing Canadian content, which is currently being challenged in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2025.

Top Stories

Swedish royal family arrives in Ottawa today for rare Canada visit

OTTAWA — The Swedish royal family arrives in Ottawa today to begin a three-day state visit alongside a delegation of top government ministers and representatives from dozens of Swedish companies. King...

32m ago

Emissions up in Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as reliance on gas power deepens: report

The increased use of natural gas to power the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area is "undermining" efforts to cut into carbon emissions, according to a new report looking at the area's planet-warming pollution. The...

25m ago

Carney Liberals narrowly survive crucial budget vote, preventing winter election

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government narrowly survived a crucial budget vote Monday evening, one that could have sent Canadians to the polls this winter but instead propped up the minority...

updated

5h ago

Peel police allege driver removed rear license plate after fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga

Peel police say the driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga last week removed his rear license plate moments after the crash that killed a 56-year-old man. The crash happened...

7h ago

