Toronto police officer in hospital after responding to Lake Ontario call

Toronto police say an officer is in the hospital with suspected hypothermia after responding to a call for a person who fell into Lake Ontario.

The marine rescue unit says the incident occurred on Monday, just after 8:15 p.m., when a male fell into the lake.

Investigators say the male and a police officer both have suspected hypothermia. They remain in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking the public to use caution around docks, piers, and seawalls.