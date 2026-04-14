Church-Wellesley Village proposing pedestrian-friendly space over the summer

Looking north on Church Street near Maitland Street. The area could soon be pedestrianized for the summer if a pilot project is approved by the City of Toronto. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 14, 2026 5:33 pm.

Pedestrians may be taking over the heart of Church and Wellesley Village if a new proposal is approved by Toronto city council.

Toronto Centre Projects in partnership with the Church-Wellesley Village BIA has submitted a plan to pedestrianize Church Street from Wellesley Street to Alexander Street this summer.

The pilot project will coincide with the 50th anniversary of The 519, a community centre in the Village and the Cultural District designation for the area coming to city council in June.

The plan will temporarily close Church Street to through traffic, making it safer for pedestrians and opening up the space for families, children and community events.

The east-west corridors would remain open to vehicle traffic.

The proposal will go to the Toronto and East York Community Council for approval on April 30 and then city council approval on May 20.

If approved, the street will become pedestrianized on June 19 through to August 21.

It’s estimated to cost between $50,000 and $80,000 and will be funded through sponsorships and grants. The funds will be used towards safety and street infrastructure along with security personnel.

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