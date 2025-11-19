‘Devil in the details’ on Alberta-Ottawa energy accord: former pipeline executive

Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith at the start of a meeting in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2025 3:15 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 4:05 pm.

CALGARY — A former energy executive says federal climate policy will have to be finessed in just the right way if Alberta’s push for a “grand bargain” on a new West Coast oilsands pipeline is to pan out.

Dennis McConaghy, who retired from the company now known as TC Energy Corp. more than a decade ago, made the comments after The Globe and Mail reported the Alberta and federal governments were nearing an agreement in support of such a project.

Federal insiders told the newspaper that an easing of a B.C. north coast tanker ban, strengthened industrial carbon pricing and the lowering or removal of the emissions cap were on the table.

McConaghy says the discussions, as reported, are more encouraging than he would have expected, but “the devil is in the details” and industry has to trust that the federal Liberals won’t “flinch.”

He says the federal industrial carbon price can’t be so high that new oilsands developments aren’t viable but must be high enough to make the economics of the Pathways carbon capture proposal work.

Janetta McKenzie, director of the oil and gas program at the Pembina Institute clean energy think tank, says talk of bolstering the industrial carbon price is encouraging, but it will have to be significantly strengthened, with more increases over time, to offset emissions enabled by a new oilsands pipeline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2025.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Richmond Hill couple fighting to evict Airbnb guest who won't pay or leave

What can you do when an Airbnb guest, who checked in months ago, refuses to pay and also refuses to check out? That's what one Richmond Hill couple, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to figure out. The...

Speakers Corner

35m ago

Man, 46, arrested in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

A 46-year-old Mississauga man is in custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run last week in Peel Region. Police say 56-year-old Santosh Kumar Patra was struck and killed at the intersection of...

2m ago

'Modern day Pablo Escobar': 7 Canadians arrested in relation to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding

Seven Canadians with alleged ties to former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is considered one of the world’s most dangerous fugitives with a major drug-trafficking network operating across...

1h ago

Stiles removed from Ontario legislature after calling Ford government 'corrupt'

NDP and Opposition Leader Marit Stiles was kicked out of the Ontario legislature during Question Period on Wednesday after calling the Ford government "corrupt." Stiles made the comment as the opposition...

2h ago

Top Stories

Richmond Hill couple fighting to evict Airbnb guest who won't pay or leave

What can you do when an Airbnb guest, who checked in months ago, refuses to pay and also refuses to check out? That's what one Richmond Hill couple, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to figure out. The...

Speakers Corner

35m ago

Man, 46, arrested in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

A 46-year-old Mississauga man is in custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run last week in Peel Region. Police say 56-year-old Santosh Kumar Patra was struck and killed at the intersection of...

2m ago

'Modern day Pablo Escobar': 7 Canadians arrested in relation to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding

Seven Canadians with alleged ties to former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is considered one of the world’s most dangerous fugitives with a major drug-trafficking network operating across...

1h ago

Stiles removed from Ontario legislature after calling Ford government 'corrupt'

NDP and Opposition Leader Marit Stiles was kicked out of the Ontario legislature during Question Period on Wednesday after calling the Ford government "corrupt." Stiles made the comment as the opposition...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Teen arrested over fatal Hamilton shooting of Belinda Sarkodie

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Belinda Sarkodie in Hamilton earlier this year.

3h ago

2:33
Airbnb guest refuses to check out or pay, leaving one couple in a bind

A Richmond Hill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after running into several issues to get the guest, who checked in back in May, out of their home. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

2:03
Canadian lawyer advised Ryan Wedding to kill witness, U.S. officials allege

Among the seven Canadians arrested in a crackdown on drug lord Ryan Wedding, U.S. officials allege lawyer Deepak Paradkar was a close ally to Wedding and advised him to kill a witness.

3h ago

2:12
FBI announce $15M reward for former Canadian Olympian turned drug kingpin Ryan Wedding

The FBI, along with the RCMP and other international authorities, announced a $15M reward for the arrest of former Canadian snowboarding Olympian turned drug kingpin, as well as the arrest of seven other Canadians.

4h ago

1:48
Ontario NDP's Stiles kicked out of legislature for calling Ford government 'corrupt'

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles was named in the legislature after calling the Ford government 'corrupt' over the handling of the skills-trade development fund.

5h ago

More Videos