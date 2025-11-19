Man, 46, arrested in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

A Peel Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. X/PRP

By John Marchesan

Posted November 19, 2025 4:04 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 4:08 pm.

A 46-year-old Mississauga man is in custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run last week in Peel Region.

Police say 56-year-old Santosh Kumar Patra was struck and killed at the intersection of Eglinton Avenue West and Fallingbrook Drive just after 9 p.m. on November 14.

The driver of a 2014 to 2018 silver or grey Mini Cooper allegedly fled the scene and was last seen travelling westbound on Eglinton Avenue, according to Peel police.

Investigators later found surveillance footage of the area moments after the crash that shows the driver removing his rear licence plate and putting it in the trunk before fleeing once again.

On Tuesday, police arrested Romany Elhariry and charged him with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. He is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charge in December.

Investigators say the arrest was made possible with the assistance and collaboration of the public, who provided video footage and information.

“An innocent member of our community lost their life due to the reckless actions of an individual – who we will hold fully accountable,”  said Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews. “This investigation underscores the strong collaboration between police and the public that led to the suspect’s identification. We thank those who came forward with information and commend the swift, thorough actions of our investigators.”

