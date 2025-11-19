Teenager arrested in fatal Hamilton shooting of innocent bystander

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Ghana woman in Hamilton earlier this year.

Hamilton police allege that the teen encountered a group of three people in the downtown core who were the intended targets of a shooting on July 11.

The teen suspect allegedly opened fire, striking one of the individuals.

Belinda Sarkodie, 26, was then struck by a stray bullet, police allege. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first victim, a man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a press conference held shortly after the shooting, Det. Sgt. John Obrovac told reporters that Sarkodie had recently immigrated to Canada from Ghana in 2024 and was living and working in the Hamilton area.

“Belinda was an innocent bystander, simply going about her day,” he explained. “At the time of the incident, she was spending time with a friend in the downtown core.”

Hamilton police say the 17-year-old turned himself in and is now facing a charge of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.