Teenager arrested in fatal Hamilton shooting of innocent bystander

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Belinda Sarkodie in Hamilton earlier this year.

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 19, 2025 11:53 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 12:54 pm.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Ghana woman in Hamilton earlier this year.

Hamilton police allege that the teen encountered a group of three people in the downtown core who were the intended targets of a shooting on July 11.

The teen suspect allegedly opened fire, striking one of the individuals.

Belinda Sarkodie, 26, was then struck by a stray bullet, police allege. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first victim, a man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a press conference held shortly after the shooting, Det. Sgt. John Obrovac told reporters that Sarkodie had recently immigrated to Canada from Ghana in 2024 and was living and working in the Hamilton area.

“Belinda was an innocent bystander, simply going about her day,” he explained. “At the time of the incident, she was spending time with a friend in the downtown core.”

Hamilton police say the 17-year-old turned himself in and is now facing a charge of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Modern day Pablo Escobar': 7 Canadians charged in relation to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding

The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, naming him as one of the world’s most dangerous fugitives with a major drug-trafficking network operating across the...

46m ago

Richmond Hill couple fighting to evict Airbnb guest who won't pay or leave

What can you do when an Airbnb guest, who checked in months ago, refuses to pay and also refuses to check out? That's what one Richmond Hill Couple, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to figure out. The...

Speakers Corner

43m ago

Stiles removed from Ontario legislature after calling Ford government 'corrupt'

NDP and Opposition Leader Marit Stiles was kicked out of the Ontario legislature during Question Period on Wednesday after calling the Ford government "corrupt." Stiles made the comment as the opposition...

8m ago

Bill that gives Ontario education minister more power over school boards passes final vote

A controversial bill that gives the Ontario government more control over school boards passed a final vote at Queen's Park on Wednesday. Bill 33, The Supporting Children and Students Act, gives Education...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Modern day Pablo Escobar': 7 Canadians charged in relation to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding

The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, naming him as one of the world’s most dangerous fugitives with a major drug-trafficking network operating across the...

46m ago

Richmond Hill couple fighting to evict Airbnb guest who won't pay or leave

What can you do when an Airbnb guest, who checked in months ago, refuses to pay and also refuses to check out? That's what one Richmond Hill Couple, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to figure out. The...

Speakers Corner

43m ago

Stiles removed from Ontario legislature after calling Ford government 'corrupt'

NDP and Opposition Leader Marit Stiles was kicked out of the Ontario legislature during Question Period on Wednesday after calling the Ford government "corrupt." Stiles made the comment as the opposition...

8m ago

Bill that gives Ontario education minister more power over school boards passes final vote

A controversial bill that gives the Ontario government more control over school boards passed a final vote at Queen's Park on Wednesday. Bill 33, The Supporting Children and Students Act, gives Education...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Ford government looks at more punishment for impaired drivers

Impaired drivers responsible for killing parents or guardians may end up paying child support. Mark McAllister looks at the measures being considered by the province.

18h ago

2:53
Seasonal temperatures continue, rain potential on Friday

Seasonal temperatures and cold mornings for the GTA are expected this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast and a look at the weather for the Santa Claus Parade.

18h ago

2:23
Temporary signs up renaming Dundas Station to TMU

An agreement between the TTC and Toronto Metropolitan University will see the school pick up costs for renaming Dundas subway station to TMU.  Temporary signs recently went up with permanent changes expected in December

19h ago

2:40
Ontario not ready for Alzheimer's surge, report warns

A new report from the Alzheimer Society of Ontario warns the province isn't prepared for a sharp rise in dementia cases. Brandon Rowe reports.

18h ago

0:59
U.S. House votes in favour to release Epstein files

The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly in favour of releasing the Epstein files as the motion heads to Senate.

21h ago

More Videos