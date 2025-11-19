TTC prepares for Dundas Station rebranding

Toronto’s Dundas subway station is already showing signs of its future, as black-and-white panels reading “TMU” have begun appearing across the station.

This comes as the station transitions to its new name, TMU Station, named after the nearby Toronto Metropolitan University.

“I haven’t been to TMU or Dundas station yet, but I suspect there will be signage getting people ready for the anticipated name change,” said Toronto Councillor Jamal Meyers.

The TTC says much of the signage now on display is temporary, ahead of a full rebranding rolling out next month.

“What you’re seeing at Dundas now is some very temporary signage,” said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green. “What’s going to happen is you’ll end up seeing the the wall tiles like every other station.”

Who’s paying for the name change?

Earlier estimates put the cost of the renaming between one and a half and 2.2 million dollars.

The actual cost has not been made public. However, the city and the TTC say the entire cost will be picked up by TMU.

TMU says it will use data from the TTC to help study how to make the system more efficient.

“This would be millions of dollars had we gone out and tried to get this consulting in the private market,” said Meyers. “And we are doing it in a collaborative partnership with TMU.”

Green says the official launch for the renaming will likely occur in December.

Dundas isn’t the only station getting a new identity. Eglinton West is transforming to Cedarvale, and new signage for that station is also going up.