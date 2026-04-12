Woman rescued, man dead after canoe capsized at Brampton’s Heart Lake Conservation Park

A man is dead and a woman has been rescued after an evening jaunt to Brampton’s Heart Lake Conservation Park ended in tragedy.

Authorities say they received a report about a man and woman in distress at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday after their canoe capsized.

Emergency crews rescued a woman from the water that night, but no one else was located. Search efforts for the missing man continued into Sunday morning and his body was eventually recovered.

Peel Regional Police Cst. Tyler Bell-Morena told reporters at the scene that investigators are working to rule out foul play. No other details were released.

The area is named after a heart-shaped lake that sits at the centre of the 169-hectare park.