1 man arrested, 2 suspects outstanding in Markham home invasion

Jordan White-Djulus, 20, from Toronto has been identified as one of the alleged suspects involved in a Markham home invasion. (DRPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted November 20, 2025 11:43 am.

Durham police have arrested one man and are on the hunt for two additional suspects wanted in connection with a Markham home invasion.

Investigators say the incident occurred in May 2025, at a residence in the Laureleaf Road and Bayview Avenue area for reports of a home invasion in progress.

Officers say the suspects allegedly fled the area empty-handed after learning that police were called to the house.

Investigators arrested and charged 20-year-old Jordan White-Djulus from Toronto.

White-Djulus is charged with robbery using an offensive weapon and disguise with intent.

He was released on bail and will be back in court on Dec. 17.

One of the other suspects is described as a male, in his early 20s, with a slim build and six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black track suit, black mask, surgical gloves and black shoes.

The other suspect is described as male, in his early 20s, with a slim build and 5-feet-ten-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black track suit, black mask, surgical gloves, black and white shoes, and carrying a backpack.

