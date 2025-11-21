Search continues for 3 unaccounted for after fatal Brampton house fire

Fire crews and police are still searching for three people that were believed to be living in a Brampton home that was completely destroyed in a massive fatal fire.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 21, 2025 1:47 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2025 2:37 pm.

The search continued Friday for three people who remain unaccounted for after flames tore through a Brampton home early Thursday morning, killing two and sending four others to hospital.

A two-year-old child and two adults are among the missing.

The structure is currently being slowly and meticulously demolished in an attempt to preserve any potential evidence.

In an update Friday, Peel Regional Police Const. Tyler Bell said it’s too early to speculate on what caused the fire, or if there was anything suspicious about it.

“Our concern is that there are three people outstanding who are inside the residence at this point,” he said.

In total 11 people were associated with the residence. Bell said most of them were part of a multi-generational family who called the address home.

“What we’ve been able to ascertain is that we believe there are two individuals that were in a basement unit of the residence. The nine, what we are think are nine individuals, are part of a multi-generational family. They are all related in some capacity to what extent I don’t know yet.”

Emergency crews were called to the home on Banas Way in the McLaughlin and Remembrance roads area just before 2:45 a.m. Video shared with CityNews showed the semi-detached house engulfed in flames as fire crews arrived on scene.

Of the four people who were hospitalized, Bell said an adult male’s condition has worsened and he is now in critical condition.

The three others are stable, including a five-year-old who Bell said is “doing well” and his pregnant mother.

Home was not licensed for multiple tenants: Mayor Brown

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, meanwhile, called the home’s owner an “absentee landlord” who didn’t follow up with city-mandated inspections and wasn’t licensed to have that many people living under one roof.

“In recent years, the homeowner who is an absentee landlord (and) is out of the country for an extended period, submitted a building permit application to create a second dwelling unit in the basement,” he explained on Thursday.

Brown said the City ordered work to be completed, but alleges the owner failed to follow up on the required inspections.

“It resulted in an order to comply being issued on the property,” Brown said. “The city followed established processes and took additional measures to follow up on required work.”

“I would note this is not licensed to have multiple tenants,” he added. “All those details will come out as investigation occurs.”

Speaking generally, Brown called the issue of landlords skirting local bylaws “infuriating.”

“We’ve had units that there’s 25 individuals living in it, and I’ve said ‘I don’t want to get a call from the fire chief about another tragedy.’ “

“I hope we don’t have to hear about another tragedy like this.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Young boy dies, his grandfather critically injured after being struck by 2 vehicles in Mississauga

A young boy has died and his grandfather has critical injuries after they were struck by two vehicles in Mississauga on Thursday. Peel Regional Police say the pair had just exited a bus and were attempting...

2h ago

Canada Post says another bailout needed as it continues to bleed cash

After starting the year with a $1-billion federal loan, Canada Post said it will need another bailout by early 2026 as the Crown corporation bleeds cash, putting it on track for its worst fiscal year yet. It...

12m ago

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

9h ago

20-year-old man dies in hospital following Uxbridge crash

A 20-year-old man has died after being injured in a single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge earlier this week. Around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service and paramedics responded...

4h ago

Top Stories

Young boy dies, his grandfather critically injured after being struck by 2 vehicles in Mississauga

A young boy has died and his grandfather has critical injuries after they were struck by two vehicles in Mississauga on Thursday. Peel Regional Police say the pair had just exited a bus and were attempting...

2h ago

Canada Post says another bailout needed as it continues to bleed cash

After starting the year with a $1-billion federal loan, Canada Post said it will need another bailout by early 2026 as the Crown corporation bleeds cash, putting it on track for its worst fiscal year yet. It...

12m ago

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

9h ago

20-year-old man dies in hospital following Uxbridge crash

A 20-year-old man has died after being injured in a single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge earlier this week. Around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service and paramedics responded...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Two pedestrians in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating a serious collision near Millcreek Drive and Derry Road that has left two pedestrians, including a teenage boy under 16, in critical condition. Jazan Grewal reports.

15h ago

3:30
2 people dead, 3 missing after house fire

A heartbreaking story in Brampton, two people have died in a house fire. That number is likely to climb, as three others remain unaccounted for. Shauna Hunt with reactions from neighbours and how several residents escaped the flames.

20h ago

2:26
Major cuts to George Brown College's culinary and hospitality programs 

George Brown’s renowned Chef School, the largest in the county, is pausing enrolment in a third of its chef and hospitality programs. Former graduates say the cuts could have a lasting impact on the industry. Catalina Gillies reports.

20h ago

2:16
Toronto mayor orders investigation into incident involving a snowplow at pro-Palestinian protest

Social media video shows a snow plow driving slowly through a group of protesters outside the US consulate.  Toronto police say there was no criminal intent.  The mayor has asked the transportation department to look into it. 

21h ago

1:49
Fatal house fire in Brampton owned by landlord with previous property issues: Mayor

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the landlord of the home that was completely destroyed by and fire that left two people dead had previous issues with property inspections by the city.

More Videos