Canada announces $1B for Global Fund to fight infectious diseases

Banners of various G20 leaders are displayed along a freeway in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2025 9:56 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2025 10:16 am.

OTTAWA — Canada will contribute just over $1 billion over the next three years to the Global Fund to fight infectious diseases in the world’s poorest countries.

Cindy Termorshuizen, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s personal representative for the G20 summit in South Africa, made the announcement today in Johannesburg ahead of Carney’s arrival at the summit.

The Global Fund helps fight diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, and Canada has supported the fund since 2002.

It’s programs distribute mosquito nets to protect populations from malaria and provide medication and treatments to people living with HIV and tuberculosis.

Carney is on his way to South Africa for the annual G20 summit after meetings with leaders in the United Arab Emirates, which concluded with a promise of $70 billion in investments in Canadian businesses.

Canada’s latest pledge to support the Global Fund is scheduled to run from 2027 until 2029.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stiles reflects on being ejected from legislature after calling out ‘corruption’ at Queen’s Park

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles isn’t holding back criticism of the provincial government after being ejected from the legislature this week. During Question Period on Wednesday, Stiles was reprimanded...

1h ago

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

5h ago

Santa Claus Parade need-to-know: Route, weather and road closures

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto this weekend under sunny skies. The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all...

22h ago

Mexico's bullied pageant contestant gets payback by capturing Miss Universe crown

BANGKOK (AP) — Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday, a dramatic victory for a 25-year-old at the center of the turbulent 74th staging of the popular beauty pageant...

4h ago

Top Stories

Stiles reflects on being ejected from legislature after calling out ‘corruption’ at Queen’s Park

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles isn’t holding back criticism of the provincial government after being ejected from the legislature this week. During Question Period on Wednesday, Stiles was reprimanded...

1h ago

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

5h ago

Santa Claus Parade need-to-know: Route, weather and road closures

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto this weekend under sunny skies. The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all...

22h ago

Mexico's bullied pageant contestant gets payback by capturing Miss Universe crown

BANGKOK (AP) — Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday, a dramatic victory for a 25-year-old at the center of the turbulent 74th staging of the popular beauty pageant...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Two pedestrians in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating a serious collision near Millcreek Drive and Derry Road that has left two pedestrians, including a teenage boy under 16, in critical condition. Jazan Grewal reports.

11h ago

3:30
2 people dead, 3 missing after house fire

A heartbreaking story in Brampton, two people have died in a house fire. That number is likely to climb, as three others remain unaccounted for. Shauna Hunt with reactions from neighbours and how several residents escaped the flames.

16h ago

2:26
Major cuts to George Brown College's culinary and hospitality programs 

George Brown’s renowned Chef School, the largest in the county, is pausing enrolment in a third of its chef and hospitality programs. Former graduates say the cuts could have a lasting impact on the industry. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

2:16
Toronto mayor orders investigation into incident involving a snowplow at pro-Palestinian protest

Social media video shows a snow plow driving slowly through a group of protesters outside the US consulate.  Toronto police say there was no criminal intent.  The mayor has asked the transportation department to look into it. 

17h ago

1:49
Fatal house fire in Brampton owned by landlord with previous property issues: Mayor

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the landlord of the home that was completely destroyed by and fire that left two people dead had previous issues with property inspections by the city.

21h ago

More Videos