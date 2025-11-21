‘Unprecedented’: Canada Post losses blow past half-billion dollars in third quarter

Vehicles sit idle at a Canada Post delivery depot in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2025 11:42 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2025 12:56 pm.

Canada Post reported the highest quarterly loss in its history Friday, as the beleaguered mail service contends with stiff competition for parcel delivery and disruptions from an ongoing labour dispute.

The Crown corporation reported losses of $541 million before taxes in its third quarter, putting it on track for its worst fiscal year yet. The “unprecedented” losses ballooned 72 per cent from $315 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

“Canada Post’s financial situation continued to deteriorate in the third quarter,” it said in a release.

“Ongoing strike activity and uncertainty continued to drive customers to competitors for their deliveries.”

Revenue from parcels — its most lucrative segment last year — fell 40 per cent to $450 million amid a volume decline of 27 million pieces.

The decrease saw parcel division sales tumble below those of mail delivery — a unit that has seen letter volume decline every year for nearly two decades.

“The company is facing the most severe and challenging financial situation in its history,” it said.

A bargaining saga with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which represents some 55,000 mail carriers at Canada Post, has now stretched past the two-year mark — with the busy holiday season around the corner.

The organization faces big questions about its business model and its future as letter volumes plunge, with losses topping $5.5 billion since 2018 and a $1-billion federal loan in January keeping it afloat.

On Tuesday, the Crown corporation’s CEO said it expects to lose up to 30,000 employees to retirement or voluntary departure over the next decade as it tries to get costs under control.

Federal Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound unveiled in September a suite of changes aimed at helping Canada Post transform its business model. They include allowing it to adjust mail delivery standards, shutter some rural post offices and expand community mailbox service to more addresses.

Canada Post submitted a plan to the federal government earlier this month to capitalize on those changes, but details of the proposal will not be made public while Ottawa reviews it.

On Friday, Canada Post said it lost $989 million in the first nine months of the year versus $345 million a year earlier.

It said the bulk of those losses came in the second and third quarters, saying they reflect the impact of labour uncertainty on the business amid ongoing rotating strikes by its union.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2025.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Young boy dies, his grandfather critically injured after being struck by 2 vehicles in Mississauga

A young boy has died and his grandfather has critical injuries after they were struck by two vehicles in Mississauga on Thursday. Peel Regional Police say the pair had just exited a bus and were attempting...

29m ago

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

7h ago

20-year-old man dies in hospital following Uxbridge crash

A 20-year-old man has died after being injured in a single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge earlier this week. Around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service and paramedics responded...

2h ago

Santa Claus Parade need-to-know: Route, weather and road closures

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto this weekend under sunny skies. The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all...

Top Stories

Young boy dies, his grandfather critically injured after being struck by 2 vehicles in Mississauga

A young boy has died and his grandfather has critical injuries after they were struck by two vehicles in Mississauga on Thursday. Peel Regional Police say the pair had just exited a bus and were attempting...

29m ago

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

7h ago

20-year-old man dies in hospital following Uxbridge crash

A 20-year-old man has died after being injured in a single-vehicle crash in Uxbridge earlier this week. Around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with Durham Regional Police Service and paramedics responded...

2h ago

Santa Claus Parade need-to-know: Route, weather and road closures

Santa Claus will be riding his sleigh through the streets of Toronto this weekend under sunny skies. The 121st year of the parade will feature several marching bands, beautiful floats that take all...

Most Watched Today

1:16
Two pedestrians in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating a serious collision near Millcreek Drive and Derry Road that has left two pedestrians, including a teenage boy under 16, in critical condition. Jazan Grewal reports.

13h ago

3:30
2 people dead, 3 missing after house fire

A heartbreaking story in Brampton, two people have died in a house fire. That number is likely to climb, as three others remain unaccounted for. Shauna Hunt with reactions from neighbours and how several residents escaped the flames.

18h ago

2:26
Major cuts to George Brown College's culinary and hospitality programs 

George Brown’s renowned Chef School, the largest in the county, is pausing enrolment in a third of its chef and hospitality programs. Former graduates say the cuts could have a lasting impact on the industry. Catalina Gillies reports.

18h ago

2:16
Toronto mayor orders investigation into incident involving a snowplow at pro-Palestinian protest

Social media video shows a snow plow driving slowly through a group of protesters outside the US consulate.  Toronto police say there was no criminal intent.  The mayor has asked the transportation department to look into it. 

19h ago

1:49
Fatal house fire in Brampton owned by landlord with previous property issues: Mayor

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the landlord of the home that was completely destroyed by and fire that left two people dead had previous issues with property inspections by the city.

23h ago

More Videos