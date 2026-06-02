Trump revives ’51st state’ rhetoric about Canada as Carney confronts technical recession; Ford fires back

Trump announced he would lower tariffs on some derivative products made with steel, aluminum and copper; ahead of Canada's trade minister meeting with his U.S. counterpart.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 2, 2026 10:17 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2026 11:35 am.

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again suggested that Canada would be better off as the “51st state,” reigniting a familiar political flashpoint at a moment when the country is grappling with a newly confirmed technical recession and heightened economic scrutiny.

The latest remarks appeared on Truth Social on Monday, June 1, in which Trump cited a recent Bloomberg article about Canada’s economic slowdown and used it to argue—without evidence—that the country would be better off under U.S. control.

New economic data released this week confirmed the country has entered recession territory, with Prime Minister Mark Carney saying the federal government’s economic plan is “settling in” but acknowledging that growth remains weak. Trump has repeatedly seized on Canada’s economic challenges to bolster his narrative that the country is faltering.

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The economic backdrop has also intensified political pressure on Carney. On Monday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused the prime minister of “ducking questions” about Canada’s sluggish economy, arguing that Canadians deserve clearer answers about the country’s path out of recession.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded swiftly and forcefully on X, rejecting Trump’s claim and defending Canada’s economic resilience.

“I can’t believe I have to say this again, but Canada will never be the 51st state. Canada is not for sale. While I’m at it, here’s the truth: in April, Ontario created 680 per cent more jobs than the U.S., adjusted for population. That’s how we protect Ontario.”

Ford has frequently pushed back on Trump’s 51st state rhetoric, particularly when it touches on Canadian sovereignty or economic comparisons.

President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Washington, on return from Beijing where he met with China's President Xi Jinping. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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