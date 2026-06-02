Suspect sought after 2025 road rage incident led to stabbing in Richmond Hill

Seyed-Houman Mirmoghtadaei, 30, of no fixed address is wanted by York Regional Police. YRP.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 2, 2026 12:18 pm.

York Regional Police are trying to find an outstanding suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection to a violent road rage incident in Richmond Hill last June.

Police were called to a parking lot in the Yonge Street and May Avenue area on June, 21, 2025 after reports of an assault in progress.

When officers arrived they located a male victim with stab wounds.

His injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

Investigators later learned that the attack stemmed from an earlier road rage incident with one of the suspects who left the scene, and came back with two other males.

All three suspects then assaulted the victim, police allege, with one of them stabbing him.

One suspect was taken into custody at the scene while the two other suspects fled.

A second suspect was arrested on May 31, 2026.

Police are now trying to track down the third suspect, identified as Seyed-Houman Mirmoghtadaei, 30, of no fixed address.

He’s wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

“He is encouraged to seek legal advice and turn himself in,” a police release states. “Investigators are reminding the public that anyone providing assistance to him may be subject to criminal charges.

Hamid-Reza Safi-Poor, 54, of Toronto, and Ali Kia, 59, of Markham are the other two suspects who have already been arrested and charged.

They both face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and uttering threats.

Kia separately faces an additional count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

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