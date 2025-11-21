Immigration minister extends pause on new private refugee sponsorships to 2027

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Lena Metlege Diab responds to a question in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2025 4:24 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2025 4:29 pm.

OTTAWA — Immigration Minister Lena Diab is extending until 2027 the pause on new applications through the Private Sponsorship for Refugees Program as the department works to clear its backlog.

New ministerial instructions were published in the Canada Gazette today along with a notice on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website.

This pause applies to refugee sponsorships submitted by community organizations or groups of five or more individuals.

Applications that were submitted before the pause took effect on Nov. 29, 2024 will still be processed, according to the notice.

When the pause was announced last year, immigration officials said there were approximately 90,000 private refugee sponsorships awaiting processing.

The government plans to resettle 16,000 privately sponsored refugees annually over the next three years, according to its immigration levels plan.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Remains found in Brampton home after fire, demolition halted: Police

The body of one of three people who were unaccounted for following a fire at a Brampton home on Thursday morning was discovered by workers on Friday afternoon, Peel police said in an update from the scene. Demolition...

1h ago

Students and teachers in B.C. grizzly attack responded 'heroically': chief

What was to be a short afternoon field trip for about 20 students and staff of a school in Bella Coola, B.C., became a "traumatic event" where four people were badly hurt when a grizzly attacked without...

11m ago

Canada Post says another bailout needed as it continues to bleed cash

After starting the year with a $1-billion federal loan, Canada Post says it will need another bailout within a month or two as the Crown corporation hemorrhages cash, putting it on track for its worst...

41m ago

Lawyers divided over proposal to replace Ontario bar exam with skills-based course

A proposal to replace the Ontario bar exam with a mandatory skills-based course is stirring debate in the province's legal ranks over the best way to ensure new lawyers are competent to practise. Some...

1h ago

Top Stories

Remains found in Brampton home after fire, demolition halted: Police

The body of one of three people who were unaccounted for following a fire at a Brampton home on Thursday morning was discovered by workers on Friday afternoon, Peel police said in an update from the scene. Demolition...

1h ago

Students and teachers in B.C. grizzly attack responded 'heroically': chief

What was to be a short afternoon field trip for about 20 students and staff of a school in Bella Coola, B.C., became a "traumatic event" where four people were badly hurt when a grizzly attacked without...

11m ago

Canada Post says another bailout needed as it continues to bleed cash

After starting the year with a $1-billion federal loan, Canada Post says it will need another bailout within a month or two as the Crown corporation hemorrhages cash, putting it on track for its worst...

41m ago

Lawyers divided over proposal to replace Ontario bar exam with skills-based course

A proposal to replace the Ontario bar exam with a mandatory skills-based course is stirring debate in the province's legal ranks over the best way to ensure new lawyers are competent to practise. Some...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
Child dies after being struck by vehicle when trying to cross street

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, their grandfather was also struck but remains in hospital.

4h ago

1:16
Two pedestrians in critical condition after being struck by two vehicles in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating a serious collision near Millcreek Drive and Derry Road that has left two pedestrians, including a teenage boy under 16, in critical condition. Jazan Grewal reports.

17h ago

2:23
Residents raise concerns about redevelopment of Summerhill park

Residents shared feedback with the City of Toronto in an, at-times, heated consultation meeting about the redevelopment of Pricefield Park. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

2:16
Rain and drizzle for a mild Friday

Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in the morning before things clear mid-afternoon. Temperatures rise overnight and are expected to climb into the double-digits.

20h ago

3:30
2 people dead, 3 missing after house fire

A heartbreaking story in Brampton, two people have died in a house fire. That number is likely to climb, as three others remain unaccounted for. Shauna Hunt with reactions from neighbours and how several residents escaped the flames.

22h ago

More Videos