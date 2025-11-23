Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Heavy equipment is seen assisting in the search for missing people in a Brampton house fire. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 23, 2025 4:39 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2025 6:48 pm.

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people.

The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed to be a toddler and an adult, still missing after fire ripped through the home on Banas Way in the McLaughlin and Remembrance roads area just before 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The remains of an adult were recovered in the remnants of the home on Friday.

A spokesperson with Peel Regional Police said no updates would be released about the missing people until after the search by emergency officials is completed.

Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, while four others, including a five-year-old, were taken to the hospital. Of the four, an adult male’s condition had worsened, and he was last listed in critical condition, while the other three were considered stable.

Eleven people were said to be living in the house at the time of the blaze, including nine family members and two people in a secondary basement unit. Police say they are all related “in some capacity,” but did not provide any further details.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the home wasn’t licensed to have that many people living under one roof, adding that the home’s owner is an “absentee landlord” who didn’t follow up with city-mandated inspections.

Files from Michael Talbot and The Canadian Press were used in this report

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Small businesses, shoppers say they have lost faith in Canada Post

Janet Wright is the owner of FloorPlay Socks, a boutique sock shop with multiple locations in the GTHA. At her Queen West shop, she welcomes news of a possible deal between Canada Post and the union representing...

31m ago

YOP drinkable yogurt recalled due to pieces of plastic: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall notice for YOP drinkable yogurt due to the presence of pieces of plastic. Yoplait Canada said in a statement that it proactively issued...

3h ago

'Armed and dangerous': Police searching for Brampton man accused of killing his dad

Peel police are on the hunt for a Brampton man who is accused of killing his father during a dispute over the weekend. Officers were called to the family’s home on Clearjoy Street, near Bovaird Drive...

7h ago

Family members worried as strike continues at GTA care home

Family members of people living in a Greater Toronto Area group home say they are worried for their loved ones' well-being as the home's management is providing limited informationas to how their loved...

3h ago

Top Stories

Small businesses, shoppers say they have lost faith in Canada Post

Janet Wright is the owner of FloorPlay Socks, a boutique sock shop with multiple locations in the GTHA. At her Queen West shop, she welcomes news of a possible deal between Canada Post and the union representing...

31m ago

YOP drinkable yogurt recalled due to pieces of plastic: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall notice for YOP drinkable yogurt due to the presence of pieces of plastic. Yoplait Canada said in a statement that it proactively issued...

3h ago

'Armed and dangerous': Police searching for Brampton man accused of killing his dad

Peel police are on the hunt for a Brampton man who is accused of killing his father during a dispute over the weekend. Officers were called to the family’s home on Clearjoy Street, near Bovaird Drive...

7h ago

Family members worried as strike continues at GTA care home

Family members of people living in a Greater Toronto Area group home say they are worried for their loved ones' well-being as the home's management is providing limited informationas to how their loved...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Police searching for Brampton man accused of killing his dad

Police in Peel Region have identified a 25-year-old man as the prime suspect in the death of a man inside a Brampton home on Saturday.

3h ago

2:14
Seasonably mild weather through middle of next week

Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers Sunday morning and afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h in some areas.
2:23
Hundreds rally at Queen's Park to protest against Ford government's Bill 60

Rhianne Campbell reports, housing advocates say Bill 60 will exacerbate evictions across the province.
2:31
Texas man is world's oldest bus driver

One man from Texas has a unique distinction - he's considered the world's oldest bus driver. The 95-year-old speaks about his legacy being behind the wheel for nearly thirty years.
2:25
Paul McCartney headlines first show in Hamilton's newly revamped TD Coliseum

Music legend Paul McCartney headlined the first-ever show inside Hamilton's newly revamped TD Coliseum. Jazan Grewal is speaking with fans.

More Videos