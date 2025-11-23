Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people.

The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed to be a toddler and an adult, still missing after fire ripped through the home on Banas Way in the McLaughlin and Remembrance roads area just before 3 a.m. on Thursday.

The remains of an adult were recovered in the remnants of the home on Friday.

A spokesperson with Peel Regional Police said no updates would be released about the missing people until after the search by emergency officials is completed.

Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, while four others, including a five-year-old, were taken to the hospital. Of the four, an adult male’s condition had worsened, and he was last listed in critical condition, while the other three were considered stable.

Eleven people were said to be living in the house at the time of the blaze, including nine family members and two people in a secondary basement unit. Police say they are all related “in some capacity,” but did not provide any further details.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the home wasn’t licensed to have that many people living under one roof, adding that the home’s owner is an “absentee landlord” who didn’t follow up with city-mandated inspections.

Files from Michael Talbot and The Canadian Press were used in this report